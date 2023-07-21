On Friday (July 21), Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar reprimanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh for interrupting his address during the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.

“I give time to everyone in accordance with rules. This House is the upper House, the House of Elders. Our conduct is being watched by more than 1.3 billion people. We have to exemplify our conduct so that we can be appreciated,” he urged the members of the Rajya Sabha to maintain decorum.

At that point, the Vice-President was interrupted by Sanjay Singh, who claimed, “The whole country is seeing your conduct.” Jagdeep Dhankhar then directed the AAP leader to behave himself.

“Can you keep quiet for a moment? It has become your habit to rise and raise a point. I give time, every time,” he emphasised.

The Vice-President, who serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha told Sanjay Singh, “It is not a public street. It is not a platform. Keep your silence, please. No.”

When Sanjay Singh broke mic, assaulted Rajya Sabha marshal

In September 2020, the Rajya Sabha suspended 8 opposition MPs, including AAP’s Sanjay Singh for a week after they were found guilty of exhibiting unparliamentary behaviour.

Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim were not allowed in the Upper House for a period of seven days.

At that time, video clips of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh assaulting a Marshal on duty had gone viral on social media. The Marshal was trying to stop him from charging at the deputy chairman and creating a ruckus.

Singh also climbed on the table and raised slogans against the farm bill, which was later passed in the Rajya Sabha. The AAP leader also unabashedly admitted on national television that he was the one who broke the mic of the Deputy Chairman of the House.