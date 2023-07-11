Tuesday, July 11, 2023
‘Ram and Ravan were both mad for Sita’s beauty’: Rajasthan Congress minister’s derogatory statement stirs controversy

Equating himself to Mata Sita, the Congress minister said, "The way Bhagwan Ram and Ravan went mad behind Mata Sita's beauty, similarly I must have some quality that Gehlot and Pilot both are running behind me these days."

Rajasthan MoS Rajendra Singh Guda insults Bhagwan Ram and Mata Sita. (Source: Patrika)
As the Rajasthan assembly election approaches, Congress netas have begun to implement their unofficial strategy of demeaning Hindu deities. In one such video reported by the local media, a minister in the Gehlot cabinet can be seen objectifying Mata Sita.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Guard and Civil Defence in Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Guda in his ludicrous statement against Hindu Gods said that Bhagwan Ram and Ravan were “mad” behind Mata Sita’s beauty, which was inconceivable.

Equating himself to Mata Sita, the Congress minister said, “The way Bhagwan Ram and Ravan went mad behind Mata Sita’s beauty, similarly I must have some quality that Gehlot and Pilot both are running behind me these days.”

Guda’s grand display of vaingloriousness came during his visit to Gudagaurji CHC for the launch of x-ray machines in Jhunjhunu.

“Nowadays people are discussing that from which party Guda will get the ticket this time. I want to tell those people that I get votes based on my work, not based on some party’s symbol,” boasted Guda.

This is not the first time that Guda has courted controversy. In November 2021, the Gehlot minister publicly said that the roads in his village should be like “Hema Malini’s cheeks.” After a pause, he laughed and said that because Hema Malini is old now, the roads in his village should be like “Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.”

The BJP has hit out at Guda calling him the “true anti-Hindu face of Congress” and has demanded that the minister be sacked by the Gehlot government.

Incidents of Congress netas insulting Hindu Gods in the past

In April this year, Congress leader Chataram Deshbandhu reportedly made derogatory remarks against Bhagwan Ram calling him a “cheap wretched man”.

Rajasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat in February 2023 compared Gehlot to God.

