On Monday, July 3, a video went viral on social media wherein a group of people can be seen roughing up one man in the middle of the streets. According to reports, the video is that of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mohammad Azam and his aides beating up a worker of the electricity department who had gone to check the theft of electricity in Mehboob Colony, Karwan Assembly Constituency.

In the video shared by @prashantchiguru, the AIMIM leader, seen in a white and black checked shirt is seen thrashing the electricity department employee on a street. Soon, his aides standing close by, join him in viciously hitting the helpless government worker. A large group of individuals soon assemble there. No one dared to step in to stop the AIMIM leader from hitting the electrical department employee, though.

The Twitter user also pointed out how nearly 50% of the power supplied to Old Hyderabad City is unaccounted and due to this power theft there is a loss of 70 lakhs per day to the State Electricity Department.

"If you have spine @KTRBRS @CPHydCity @TelanganaDGP take action or remain as mute spectators, Let Goodanism prevail in Old City. Nearly 50% of power supplied to the Old City is unaccounted and due to this power theft there is a loss of 70 Lakh per day to the @TsspdclCorporat. It is widely known fact that power thieves & offenders in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency are shamelessly sheltered @aimim_national MLAs. Like Indians are scared to travel to Pakistan, Govt officials are scared to visit Old City of Hyderabad," the user tweeted and shared the video showing the leader roughing up electricity department employees.

Power theft-related complaints and problems are widespread in Old Hyderabad and have existed there for a while. According to reports, in areas under the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), 64,245 cases were registered in 2022, which was 3,000 more than those booked in 2021.

According to Energy Department officials, power utilities were losing about 10 per cent of the total revenue to power thefts every year.

Source: Telangana Today

In Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad districts, the company has collected fines from users totalling Rs. 3,994.67 lakhs for illegal power consumption.

In addition to this, an amount of Rs.739.11 lakhs was collected as a compounding amount from erring consumers.