On Sunday, July 30th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 103rd episode of his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat. During the broadcast, PM Modi discussed a plethora of relevant themes. PM Modi talked about the natural calamities endured by the citizens in recent times including flooding in Yamuna and other rivers. He also spoke about landslides in hilly areas as well as the impact of the Biparjoy cyclone in the western part of the country including some areas of Gujarat.

PM Modi praises the collective efforts of people and authorities amidst natural calamities

PM Modi lauded the collective effort of the common people, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans and the local administration to combat such calamities. He also called the spirit of ‘Sarvajan Hitaye’ as the “hallmark” and strength of India.

“But friends, in the midst of these calamities, all of us countrymen have once again brought to the fore the power of collective effort. The local people, our NDRF jawans, and those from the local administration have worked day and night to combat such calamities. Our capabilities and resources play a big role in dealing with any disaster; but at the same time, our sensitivity and the spirit of handholding is equally important,” PM Modi said.

60 thousand Amrit Sarovars built during “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of water conservation and tree plantation in the monsoon season. He talked about how over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars built during Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are “radiating their glow.”

He added that presently over 50,000 Amrit Sarovars are being built across the country.

According to the official data, construction work of around 63,890 Amrit Sarovars has been completed as of July 30. Moreover, work has been commenced on 79,709 sites identified for the construction of Amrit Sarovar.

PM Modi further recalled his visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Pakaria village where he interacted with tribal people about the conservation of water and nature.

The Prime Minister told the listeners that people in Pakaria village have in collaboration with the local administration converted around a hundred wells into water recharge systems.

“Now I have come to know that the tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village have already started working on this. Here, with the help of the administration, people have converted about a hundred wells into water recharge systems. Rainwater now flows into these wells, and from the wells, the water enters the ground. This will gradually improve the groundwater level in the area,” PM Modi said adding that the villagers have set a target of using 800 wells as water recharge systems.

Water recharge systems

The purpose of artificial recharge to groundwater is to replenish groundwater reservoirs by changing the natural flow of surface water using appropriate civil construction techniques. Artificial recharge approaches are typically used to increase long-term yield in places where overdevelopment has drained the groundwater supply. These water recharge systems facilitate the conservation and storage of excess surface water for future demands, as these needs vary frequently within a season or timeframe.

PM Modi lauds UP government’s record of planting 30 crore trees in a day

Prime Minister Modi heaped praises on the people of Uttar Pradesh and the state government led by CM Yogi Adityanath for its recent feat wherein over 30 crore trees were planted under the annual plantation campaign Vriksharopan Janandolan 2023. The drive was started by CM Yogi as he planted a Kalvriksh at Vidur Kuti in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

“One such encouraging news has come in from Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, in Uttar Pradesh, a record of planting 30 crore trees in a single day has been made. This campaign was started by the state government; it was completed by the people there. Such efforts are great examples of public participation as well as public awareness,” PM Modi said urging citizens to be a part of such plant and water conversation drives.

Sawan: A holy month of Sadashiv Mahadev’s worship as well as joy and greenery

Moving ahead, prime minister Modi emphasised the spiritual and cultural significance of the holy month of Sawan, as he talked about the festivities of Sawan.

“My dear countrymen, at present the holy month of Saawan is going on. Along with worshipping Sadashiv Mahadev, Sawan is associated with greenery and joy. That’s why, Sawan has been very important from the spiritual as well as cultural point of view. The swings of Sawan, the mehendi of Sawan, the festivities of Sawan, that is, Sawan itself means joy and enthusiasm,” PM Modi said.

He also talked about the Kanwar Yatra undertaken by the devotees of Lord Shiva and people visiting the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva.

Moreover, PM Modi drew the attention of the listeners to the remarkable spike in the number of devotees reaching Banaras with around 10 crore devotees reaching Kashi every year.

“You would also be happy to know that the number of people reaching Banaras is also breaking records. Now more than 10 crore tourists are reaching Kashi every year,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister further asserted that the major boost in spiritual tourism in prominent pilgrimage sites such as Ayodhya, Mathura and Ujjain is providing employment to the poor and assisting them in sustaining their livelihood.

Notably, OpIndia recently reported that around that the holy city of Varanasi received a footfall of 7.16 crore tourists last year as compared to 85 lakhs received by Goa.

PM Modi praises 100-year-old French Yoga practitioner

PM Modi further discussed American tourists who came to India for Amarnath Yatra. The prime minister mentioned a French Yoga practitioner Charlotte Chopin who he met during his recent France visit.

“Recently, when I had gone to France, I had met Charlotte Chopin. She is a Yoga practitioner and teacher, and she is more than 100 years old. She has crossed a century. She has been practicing yoga for the last 40 years. She gives credit for her health and this age of 100 years only to yoga. She has become a prominent face of India’s science of yoga and its strength, in the world. We all should learn from her,” PM Modi said.

NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan and the destruction of 10 lakh kilograms of drugs

Prime Minister Modi stated that the growing participation of youth in the anti-drug campaign is very promising and that these efforts contribute a lot of strength to India’s anti-drug campaign. “If we want to save future generations of the country, we have to keep them away from drugs,” he added.

PM Modi talked about the ‘NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan,’ which was launched on August 15, 2020, saying that “more than 11 crore people have been connected with this campaign. He added that India launched a massive anti-drug campaign two weeks ago. After seizing about 1.5 lakh kg consignment of drugs, it has been destroyed. “India has also established a record by destroying 10 lakh kilograms of narcotics. The cost of these drugs was more than Rs 12,000 crore,” PM Modi said.

Historic milestone achieved by India in eliminating drugs!

Today 1,44,000 kgs of seized drugs were destroyed. With this accomplishment, India attains an astounding record of destroying 1 million kgs of drugs worth Rs.12,000 crore in just one year.



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 17, 2023

In addition, PM Modi talked about the innovative efforts to save the youth of Jammu and Kashmir from drugs. He talked about programs like Musical Night, Bike Rallies happening there for the said cause.

“To spread this message in Chandigarh, Local Clubs have been linked with it. They call these VADA clubs. VADA means Victory Against Drug Abuse. Many sports groups have also been formed in Punjab, which are running awareness campaigns to focus on fitness and get rid of drug addiction,” the prime minister said.

Modi thanks the US for returning 100 Indian artefacts

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi expressed gratitude to the United States for returning “over 100 rare and ancient artefacts” to India.

The PM emphasised that the ancient artefacts belonged to various parts of the country, saying, “Statues belonging to the Chola dynasty, busts of Lord Murugan associated with Tamil Nadu’s culture, and a 1000-year-old Lord Ganesha’s statue have been returned to India from the US. A few days ago, there was a craze across social media, America has returned us over 100 rare and ancient artefacts. These relics returned to India are around 250 to 2500 years old,” PM Modi said.

4,000 women performed Haj without Mehram

PM Modi mentioned letters he got from women who returned from the Haj pilgrimage without mehram or a male companion. “I thank the Saudi government for bringing in women coordinators to assist women who do not have male companions,” Prime Minister Modi remarked.

He added that the changes made in the Haj policy in recent years have received appreciation from the people.

— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

“More and more people are getting the opportunity to perform ‘Haj’. “The blessing given by those who have returned from the Haj pilgrimage, especially our mothers and sisters, through their letters is very inspiring in and of itself,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

PM Modi hails Uttarakhand’s “Bhojpatra”

The Prime Minister talked about the heart-warming letters he receives from the women of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He mentioned a letter he received from a woman from the Chamoli district who described how ‘Bhojpatra’ became a means of livelihood there. The women in Chamoli’s Mana Valley are making Bhojpatras and souvenirs. These artefacts and souvenirs are purchased by pilgrims arriving there and thus financially empower these women.

The ancient heritage of 'Bhojpatra' is adding new colors of happiness in the lives of the women of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.



— Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) July 30, 2023

“These are the women who presented me with a unique artwork on Bhojpatra in October of last year. I was also overwhelmed upon receiving this gift. After all, our texts and writings have been preserved on these Bhojpatras from ancient times. The Bhojpatra was also used to write the Mahabharata. Today, these Devbhoomi women create exquisite products and souvenirs from the Bhojpatra.

It is notable that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mana visit in October last year, tribal women from the self-help group presented the Prime Minister with an artwork created on Bhojpatra.

PM Modi shares the inspiring story of ‘Mini Brazil’

Prime Minister Modi also shared an inspiring journey from Madhya Pradesh where a Mini Brazil of rising football stars is thriving.

— OTV (@otvnews) July 30, 2023

“This is Mini Brazil’s Inspiring Journey. You’re probably wondering where Mini Brazil came from in Madhya Pradesh, and that’s where the twist comes in. Bicharpur is a the village in Shahdol, MP. Bicharpur is known as “Mini Brazil.” ‘Mini Brazil,’ since the tiny community has become a bastion for football’s rising stars. I saw many such football players when I visited Shahdol a few weeks ago. I felt that our compatriots, particularly our young friends, needed to be aware of this.”

PM Modi announces ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign

The Prime Minister announced the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour the valiant soldiers who gave their lives for the sake of the country. “In the country, a significant campaign called ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will be organised to honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.” During this campaign, an ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ would be undertaken, with 7500 Kalash carrying soil and plants from villages and various parts of the country to Delhi. “‘Amrit Vatika’ will be created from the soil and plants carried in these ‘Kalash’ near the National War Memorial,” he explained.

— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

As August 15 is only a few days away, the Prime Minister has asked people to raise the tricolour flag at their houses to mark Independence Day calling upon citizens to continue the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra through his monthly radio programme connects with the common people in India and listeners abroad. He shares his ideas, vision, and some interesting stories he comes across with the general masses. The Prime Minister often highlights the grassroots change-makers to inspire the citizens to become ambassadors of positive change and contribute to nation-building.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, in addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by over 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.