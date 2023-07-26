An alarming incident of forced circumcision of a Hindu boy has come to light in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He has been identified as Vishal and is a resident of Bulandshahr district’s Gulavathi police station neighbourhood. He has filed a complaint in which he stated that he is in a relationship with a Muslim girl and charged her family members with circumcising him.

The couple registered a complaint in the Bulandshahr district on 25 July and accused the Noida police did not pay heed to their grievance. An investigation is presently underway.

The victim previously worked for a business in the vicinity of the Phase 2 police station in Noida where he met the girl. The two first started talking and their bond swiftly grew into love. Afterwards, they decided to get married, but her family disapproved of their union. However, she continued her efforts to persuade them but to no avail.

Meanwhile, they also thrashed her for being in a relationship with a Hindu boy. Her family then invited him to their house on 21 July and spiked his food after which he passed out.

According to the victim, he was taken to a hospital while he was unconscious and circumcised there. He came to know about it after he regained consciousness. In addition to it, he was also pressurised into embracing Islam and the family members are also accused of keeping him hostage for two days.

The girl informed that she went to the Noida Phase-2 police station to complain about the situation, but no one listened to her. The duo brought a complaint to the Senior Superintended of Police of the Bulandshahr district, Shlok Kumar, eventually on 25 July and pleaded for justice.

The senior official mentioned that the case is associated with the Noida district and Deputy Superintended of Police Secunderabad has been asked to look into it. Furthermore, the girl has made the decision to live with her partner for the time being.