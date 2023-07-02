Nine years ago, a gangster named Rashid Khan, son of Vakil Hussain, met a Hindu girl during coaching classes in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and started a one-sided love affair with her with the intention of getting married. He soon started to put pressure on her to convert to Islam. The victim has reported the incident to the police.

The investigation by the authorities revealed that the accused is a vicious thug who has already been charged with many crimes, including murder. Even the Gangster Act was brought up against him in 2020. He has now been arrested and presented in court where he was sent to jail.

The girl, a resident of the Kotwali area, told the police that the perpetrator who formerly lived in Cheria, Bargo village in Belipar and is currently a resident of Bargo, Ramgarhtal met her in 2014 during coaching while she was a Bachelor of Science (BSc) student. He obtained her phone number from there and has been following her since then.

She stated, “He tried to have a conversation with me during this time but I refused. He got my number from coaching. He started calling me on WhatsApp. He started sending obscene messages after I rejected them. My father scolded Rashid Khan once she shared the information with her family, but his antics did not subside.”

She then changed her mobile number. “He then began calling my father’s cell phone. On refusing, he threatened to implicate him in a false case. Police were also notified of this. Police were also notified of this. On the instruction of the court, a lady brought a rape case against my father.”

Rashid Khan got imprisoned her father in accordance with the court’s instructions by fabricating a rape case against him. She is presently single and he is forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

The girl asserted that her father who is a goldsmith by profession was jailed solely after the woman filed a false case at the behest of the culprit. Rashid Khan began to follow her and began pressing her for marriage by embracing Islam after her father was imprisoned. The police opened an investigation and arrested the suspect on June 30 after the victim submitted an application in the chief minister’s Janata Darshan. He was brought before the court by the police on Saturday and was jailed.

He was apprehended by Kotwali police for threatening, molesting and violating UP legislation 3/5 (1) of the Prohibition of Religion Conversion Act 2024 on the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Six lawsuits have already been filed against Rashid Khan, according to the police. In Shahpur police station, a case was opened against him for murder and concealing the corpse per section 209. Out of the six cases, three are registered in Shahpur, while the other three are in Kotwali.

Rashid Khan had also accused the girl of extortion. He reported her to the Ramgarhtal police station for the same. He alleged that she demanded two lakh rupees and threatened to bring a bogus complaint against her if he did not comply. He also gave the police access to the WhatsApp conversation. Later, the Ramgarhtal police filed a case regarding the same against the girl under crime number 371/23. However, the issue is still under consideration.

A woman filed a complaint against the father of the girl as an accused in rape case number 162/23 in Kotwali police station under the section of threatening. She claimed that she had mortgaged her jewellery as collateral. When she went to him to get her valuables back, he sexually assaulted her under the guise of help.

In accordance with the court’s directives, the police filed a report and jailed the accused. However, the daughter voiced that Rashid Khan unjustly implicated her father.