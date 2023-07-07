A unique case of love jihad has come to the fore from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. A youth named Roshan Ali, originally a resident of Hardoi in UP, pretended to quit Islam and embrace Hinduism to trap a Hindu woman. He married her as per Hindu rituals in a Hindu Temple and then forced her to convert to Islam and perform Nikah.

The police said that Roshan Ali, the son of Naseeruddin and a resident of the Rampur district in the Sursa police station area of Hardoi, was living in Delhi and selling flowers for a living. In Delhi, he met the Hindu woman, a resident of the Vishnu Garden area in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Roshan Ali introduced himself as Roshan Lal to the girl’s family members. Gradually, the duo fell in love and decided to get married. When the family came to know that he actually belonged to the Muslim community, they disapproved of the marriage.

Roshan Ali, at this point, volunteered to quit Islam and embrace Hinduism to marry the Hindu woman. Roshan Ali went to the Arya Samaj Mandir in Delhi and converted to Hinduism from Islam and identified himself as Roshan Lal. With the consent of the girl’s family members, he then tied a knot with the Hindu woman in a same Arya Samaj Mandir in Delhi.

After two months, on Wednesday (July 5), Roshan Ali aka Roshan Lal took the Hindu woman to his village in Hardoi. There he converted her to Islam and married her again as per Islamic rituals.

As the news of the incident spread, local villagers complained about it to some members of the Bajrang Dal, who in turn approached the Hardoi police and lodged a complaint against the youth. The members of the Hindu organisation accused Roshan Ali of forcefully converting the Hindu woman into Islam without informing her family members. The Bajrang Dal members demanded that the culprit be taken into custody and given severe punishment for defrauding the Hindu family.

Based on the complaint, the Hardoi police brought the couple to the police station and informed the woman’s family members.

When questioned, the woman expressed her desire to continue living with Roshan Ali. Roshan Ali, meanwhile, confessed that he had first embraced Hinduism to trick the woman into marrying him and later he came back to his village and performed Nikah after converting the woman to Islam. The Hindu woman was converted and named Roshni, he confessed, adding that he did so to keep both families happy.