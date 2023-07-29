On Wednesday (July 26), a woman was brutally thrashed by the first wife of her doctor-husband in Budhana town in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per a report by India Today, the victim was identified as Farah Anjum. She is the wife of a doctor named Qasim Ali, who had previously married another woman named Ayesha.

Reportedly, Farah Anjum visited the clinic of Qasim on Wednesday (July 26). However, on seeing her, he fled the scene. The victim then sat on a chair and began to wait for her doctor-husband.

Meanwhile, someone informed Qasim’s first wife Ayesha about Farah Anjum’s visit to the clinic. An enraged Ayesha reached the scene with her female companions and brutally assaulted the victim with sticks.

On learning about the matter, the neighbours rushed to the clinic to pacify the situation. Farah Anjum was admitted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. The incident was caught on the CCTV, which was installed in the clinic.

Later, the victim visited the police station and filed a complaint against Qasim Ali’s first wife and her accomplices. They were identified as Navisa, Simran, Saima, Nomana, Farzana and Gulshan.

According to officer Vinay Kumar Gulshan, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in connection to the case against 7 people but no arrests were made until then.