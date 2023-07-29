Saturday, July 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Woman beaten by Ayesha and her friends at the clinic of their...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten by Ayesha and her friends at the clinic of their doctor-husband Qasim Ali in Muzaffarnagar, case registered

According to officer Vinay Kumar Gulshan, an FIR was lodged in connection to the case against 7 people but no arrests were made.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten by Ayesha and her friends at the clinic of their doctor-husband Qasim Ali in Muzaffarnagar, case registered
Screengrab of the viral video, image via India Today
14

On Wednesday (July 26), a woman was brutally thrashed by the first wife of her doctor-husband in Budhana town in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per a report by India Today, the victim was identified as Farah Anjum. She is the wife of a doctor named Qasim Ali, who had previously married another woman named Ayesha.

Reportedly, Farah Anjum visited the clinic of Qasim on Wednesday (July 26). However, on seeing her, he fled the scene. The victim then sat on a chair and began to wait for her doctor-husband.

Meanwhile, someone informed Qasim’s first wife Ayesha about Farah Anjum’s visit to the clinic. An enraged Ayesha reached the scene with her female companions and brutally assaulted the victim with sticks.

On learning about the matter, the neighbours rushed to the clinic to pacify the situation. Farah Anjum was admitted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. The incident was caught on the CCTV, which was installed in the clinic.

Later, the victim visited the police station and filed a complaint against Qasim Ali’s first wife and her accomplices. They were identified as Navisa, Simran, Saima, Nomana, Farzana and Gulshan.

According to officer Vinay Kumar Gulshan, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in connection to the case against 7 people but no arrests were made until then.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuzaffarnagar Ayesha, Muzaffarnagar Farah Anjum, Muzaffarnagar Qasim Ali, Muzaffarnagar doctor case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com