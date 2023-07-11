Tuesday, July 11, 2023
HomeCrimeUttarakhand: Muslim man poses as a Hindu, rapes a woman, converts her religion, tries...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Muslim man poses as a Hindu, rapes a woman, converts her religion, tries to push her into prostitution

The victim Hindu woman is a divorcee and met the accused who hails from Bansheda, Pilibhit region.

OpIndia Staff
Uttarakhand: Muslim poses as a Hindu, rapes a woman, converts her religion, tries to push her into prostitution
Representative Image (File)
6

On Tuesday, a novel case of Love Jihad was reported from the Sitarganj city of Uttarakhand where the victim woman stated that she was raped and forced to convert her religion to Islam by a Muslim man who initially posed as a Hindu. The woman has filed a police complaint at the Sitarganj Police Station and has sought strict action against the accused.

According to the Jagran report, the victim Hindu woman is a divorcee and met the accused who hails from Bansheda, Pilibhit region. The man introduced himself as a Hindu man and established a friendship with her. Later he trapped her in a love affair and took Rs 1 lakh from her.

The woman was promised marriage by the accused as he established sexual relations with her. However, the woman later came to know that the man was a Muslim and not Hindu as he had claimed.

The woman in the complaint mentioned that the accused man also forced her to convert her religion to Islam and tried to push her into prostitution. The woman was also threatened the moment she asked for Rs 1 lakhs that she had given to the accused. He also called her mother and threatened her with death.

The victim woman then reached the Sitarganj police station and filed a complaint against the accused whose identity has not been revealed. The woman has said that the life of her family is under threat. SP Manoj Kumar Katyal has taken cognisance of the event and has assured action in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLove Jihad Uttarakhand
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
642,981FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com