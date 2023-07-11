On Tuesday, a novel case of Love Jihad was reported from the Sitarganj city of Uttarakhand where the victim woman stated that she was raped and forced to convert her religion to Islam by a Muslim man who initially posed as a Hindu. The woman has filed a police complaint at the Sitarganj Police Station and has sought strict action against the accused.

According to the Jagran report, the victim Hindu woman is a divorcee and met the accused who hails from Bansheda, Pilibhit region. The man introduced himself as a Hindu man and established a friendship with her. Later he trapped her in a love affair and took Rs 1 lakh from her.

The woman was promised marriage by the accused as he established sexual relations with her. However, the woman later came to know that the man was a Muslim and not Hindu as he had claimed.

The woman in the complaint mentioned that the accused man also forced her to convert her religion to Islam and tried to push her into prostitution. The woman was also threatened the moment she asked for Rs 1 lakhs that she had given to the accused. He also called her mother and threatened her with death.

The victim woman then reached the Sitarganj police station and filed a complaint against the accused whose identity has not been revealed. The woman has said that the life of her family is under threat. SP Manoj Kumar Katyal has taken cognisance of the event and has assured action in the case.