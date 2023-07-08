Saturday, July 8, 2023
Maharashtra: Viral video shows Muslims offering namaz at Panvel railway station, MNS demands permission to perform Maha Aarti but denied

The viral video showed showed 4 to 5 people praying on a platform at the Panvel railway station.

Muslim passengers offered namaz on the platform of Panvel railway station. Image Source: Twitter handle of Hum Log
On July 7, Friday, a video went viral in which some Muslims were seen offering namaz at the railway station. The incident that caused a massive stir, prompting railway authorities to assure an investigation into the same, occurred at Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

After the video went viral, leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stated that they would perform a Maha Aarti on the platform where the namaz was offered. However, the railway authorities did not grant permission for this.

A video showing namaz being offered by some Muslims at Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai was going viral on Twitter. It showed 4 to 5 people praying on a platform at the Panvel railway station. This video of Panvel railway station was recorded by a passenger using a mobile camera and it immediately went viral.

The video mentioned that in a few days, there would erect a Mazar at this place. Questions were raised regarding the identity of the people performing namaz there, why they were praying at the station and what was the purpose of praying on the platform. The railway authorities acknowledged that the video was from Panvel station but denied making any statements until the investigation is conducted.

After the incident of offering namaz at Panvel station in Navi Mumbai, local MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) leader Yogesh Chile became confrontational. He announced his intention to conduct a Maha Aarti on the platform.

Yogesh Chile said in his video appeal, “India is a secular country. All religions are treated equally. If Muslims are allowed to perform namaz on the platform, Hindus must also be allowed to perform Maha Aarti. I appeal to all the Hindus in Panvel to join the Maha Aarti at the Panvel railway station platform at 7 in the evening on 7th July 2023.”

However, the railway authorities denied him permission. Following this, several MNS members met with railway officials to request permission for the Maha Aarti. Despite their efforts, the railway authorities remained firm in their refusal.

Replying to Yogesh Chile, the Railway police force Mumbai division tweeted, “Jai hind sir On 05.07.2023, a group of 5 persons came to Panvel station in a local train at 08.36 PM. They had come to Panvel station to board Train No 22150 (Pune Ernakulam Express), which came to the station at 03.17 AM the next day. While they were waiting for their train at the Panvel station, they started offering Namaz at 09.12 PM near Deluxe Pay and using the bathroom in the station area. They were then seen waiting in the station area and further boarding Train No 22150 peacefully.”

Incidents, where Muslims are seen offering Namaz in public places, are quite common. Last year, the Delhi Police arrested a person named Mohammed Tariq Aziz for disrespecting the Indian national flag at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Aziz, a resident of Assam, had spread the tricolour on the floor of the airport and offered Namaz by standing on it.

Similarly, in October last year, a video of men offering namaz being performed onboard a train went viral on social media. The viral video was reportedly from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

