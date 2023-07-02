Days after private military company Wagner headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin attempted to take over Moscow and then abandoned it on the same day, the group has announced that it is shutting down its media operations completely. A director from a media publication under the media holding group controlled by Prigozhin announced the closure of the media holding company that runs several media brands.

Patriot Media, owned by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, will be shut down after the failed coup attempt. On the 1st of July, the holding’s social media account uploaded a late-night post in which RIA FAN director Yevgeny Zubarev delivered a video message. RIA FAN is one of several media brands under Patriot Media, which operate separate media outlets and publications.

In the video, Zubarev said, “I am announcing our decision to close down and to leave the country’s information space.” However, he didn’t give any reason for this sudden closure of the media outlet.

RIA FAN news site was considered the most prominent outlet of Patriot Media. Previously, the news site had taken a strongly nationalist, pro-Kremlin editorial line. Additionally, it also ran positive coverage of Prigozhin and his Wagner Group.

Other media brands under Patriot Meda include the Federal News Agency, People’s News, Economy Today, Nevskiye Novosti, and Politics Today. All of these media houses are being shut down permanently, as the Wagned Group has decided to exit the media space completely.

Earlier, on the 30th of June, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that the country’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor had blocked media outlets linked to Prigozhin. However, they didn’t elaborate on it any further.

Similarly, other Russian media reports also confirmed about the closure of the Prigozhin-controlled media outlet. Reports added that a “troll factory” allegedly used by Prigozhin to influence public opinion in foreign countries including the United States had been disbanded.

Further, Zubarev praised Patriot Media’s record and stated that they defended both Prigozhin and Putin from attacks by the anti-Kremlin opposition, including jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

As per Reuters’ report, he stated that the Patriot Group had worked “against Alexei Navalny and other representatives of the opposition who genuinely tried to destroy our country.”

Crackdown against Wagner Chief Prigozhin

The closure of the media group Patriot Media comes after the failure of the purported mutiny involving Prigozhin’s Wagner Group mercenaries. The development highlights Prigozhin’s worsening fortunes.

Despite the rebellion which was quickly aborted, Russian authorities have not officially banned the Wagner Group. However, on the 27th of June, Putin announced that the finances of Prigozhin’s catering firm would be investigated.

He added that Wagner and its founder had received almost $2 billion from Russia in the past year.

Notably, the Wagner group was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula and started supporting pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Wagner fighters have fought some of the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine. The mercenary group has recruited thousands of ex-prisoners from the Russian jails.

Under Prigozhin’s leadership, the mercenary group is said to have grown into a sprawling international business with mining interests and fighters in Africa and the Middle East. But the rebellion or mutiny is proving to be a costly deal for this mercenary group and its chief Prigozhin.

Earlier, on the 23rd of June, the Wagner Group staged a rebellion against the Russian leadership and its military. However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal between Russian President Putin and Wagner Chief Prigozhin.

As a result of this deal, Prigozhin was allowed to take exile in Belarus. On the 25th of June, Belarusian President Lukashenko confirmed Prigozhin’s arrival in Belarus.

Additionally, the negotiated deal allowed Wagner fighters to either join Prigozhin and take exile in Belarus or integrate into Russian armed forces or return home. The Russian President Putin also announced to drop all charges against the Wagner fighters. However, the recent action suggests that the aftermath of the rebellion is far from over.