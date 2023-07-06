Naushad Siddiqui, the sole MLA representing the Indian Secular Front in the West Bengal assembly, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman after making a false promise of marriage. On Wednesday, 5th July 2023, the victim woman filed a complaint, based on which the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddiqui at Bowbazar police station in West Bengal.

The woman accused Naushad Siddiqui of allegedly “wrongfully restraining” her at his office in Kolkata a year and a half ago and engaging in sexual relations with her under the promise of marriage.

According to the allegations she made in her complaint, Naushad Siddiqui maintained a physical relationship with her but distanced himself when she began insisting on getting married. Furthermore, the woman claimed that Siddiqui, along with his associates, threatened and intimidated her.

Accompanied by TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta, the woman filed her complaint at the New Town Police Station, emphasising that she hailed from a minority family. According to reports, the woman and her brother informed the ruling TMC and then they took a decision to file the complaint.

The complaint filed by the woman, accompanied by a forwarding letter from the DC, New Town Division, was received by the Bowbazar Police Station. The Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA has been charged with multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as wrongful confinement, rape, and other relevant offences.

A police officer said, “We have taken up the investigation against Naushad Siddiqui based on the complaint received from a woman. The woman has also alleged that Siddiqui continued to have sexual relations with her by making false marriage promises. Later, when the woman pressurised him for marriage, he started avoiding her. She has also alleged that Siddiqui and his associates started threatening her with dire consequences.”

Naushad Siddiqui holds the position of MLA for the Bhangar assembly constituency located in South 24 Parganas. This constituency has been marred by violence leading up to the upcoming panchayat election scheduled for July 8. The unrest surrounding the election has resulted in the loss of 10 lives and numerous injuries.

It is important to note that the Trinamool Congress party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has faced criticism for its inability to maintain law and order in West Bengal. The government’s failure to effectively handle the situation has raised concerns about the overall stability and security of the state.