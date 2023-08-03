Sunday, August 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJammu & Kashmir: 3 army jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 army jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in Kulgam

Earlier in the day, officials said the encounter broke out in the high reaches of the Halan forest area in Kulgam district.

ANI
Kulgam
Image Source: NDTV
60

Three army jawans, who were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

“The three injured jawans succumbed to their injuries. Search operations are ongoing,” the Army said in a statement.

The jawans were undergoing treatment at a hospital, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, officials said the encounter broke out in the high reaches of the Halan forest area in Kulgam district.

“Army and Kulgam Police are carrying out the operation. Three jawans were injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment,” an official said earlier.

Earlier, on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that the encounter had broken out in the Halan forest area of Kulgam district, adding that the Army and Kulgam Police were on the job.

“An encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of #Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police stated earlier in a tweet.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
647,243FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com