On Friday, August 11, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the extension of the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for repeated and deliberate misconduct in the upper house of the Parliament.

Announcing the extension of the suspension of Singh, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges. Suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has the benefit of recommendation by the Committee of Privileges.”

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announces the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh



He says, "…I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges…suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has… pic.twitter.com/WoOCPiaZYa — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

This is after Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal indicated that on 56 occasions AAP MP Sanjay Singh appeared in the well of the house. “This repeated and deliberate misconduct deserves to be noted and recognized by India. I seek suspension of Sanjay Singh till committee of privileges investigate,” he said.

Singh’s suspension came after AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who faced accusations of ‘forging’ signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs, was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament.

Singh was suspended in July for violating the directions of the Chair

AAP’s Singh was suspended on July 24 from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for “repeatedly violating directions of the Chair.” This happened amid Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur issue.

Sanjay Singh, along with other opposition members, were demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha. But when their demand wasn’t accepted and the Question Hour started, Sanjay Singh walked to the Well of the House to press his demand.

As per the reports, he was first told to go back to his seat but when the AAP member did not comply, Dhankar approved the motion to suspend him for the rest of the duration of the session and until the last day of this current session.

Dhankhar had reportedly earlier cautioned Sanjay Singh saying that he would be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace Centre’s ordinance for control over services in Delhi. Dhankhar had cautioned the AAP member after repeatedly urging AAP members to take their seats.

AAP was among opposition parties demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a detailed discussion on the issue. The government had said it was prepared to discuss the situation in Manipur. In spite of this, the opposition kept on protesting in the Parliament.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh in 2020 had broke mic of Dy chairman, assaulted Marshal on duty in Parliament, was suspended

Singh was also suspended in 2020 along with other 7 opposition MPs for a week after they were found guilty of exhibiting unparliamentary behaviour. Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim were not allowed in the Upper House for a period of seven days.

At that time, video clips of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh assaulting a Marshal on duty had gone viral on social media. The Marshal was trying to stop him from charging at the deputy chairman and creating a ruckus.

Singh also climbed on the table and raised slogans against the farm bill, which was later passed in the Rajya Sabha. The AAP leader also unabashedly admitted on national television that he was the one who broke the mic of the Deputy Chairman of the House.

Monsoon session of the Parliament ended on August 11

Notably, the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Friday, August 11 with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition’s protest that led to multiple disruptions followed by an unsuccessful no-trust vote.

Also, five members of the Rajya Sabha, including BJP leader Jugalsinh Lokhandwala (BJP), who will retire on August 18, bid farewell. Four of the nine departing members have been re-elected, but the House will miss the other five, said chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Four members who have been re-elected to the Upper House include S Jaishankar of BJP and three AITC members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O Brien, and Dola Sen. Whereas the five retiring members are Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dinesh Chandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya of the BJP, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri from the AITC and Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and ended today August 11.