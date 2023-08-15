Tuesday, August 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMy heart and citizenship are both Indian: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares his certificate...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

My heart and citizenship are both Indian: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares his certificate of Indian citizenship, silences ‘Canada Kumar’ brigade

Over the years, Akshay Kumar had to brave 'foreign jibes' for contributing to PM-CARES fund and for supporting the Indian army.

OpIndia Staff
10

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar informed his fans that he has finally been granted Indian citizenship.

In a tweet, he said, “My heart and citizenship are both Indian. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.” Akshay Kumar also shared the certificate of citizenship, which is issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Akshay Kumar applied for Indian citizenship in December 2019 to put an end to his Canadian nationality controversy. While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor said that he indeed was mulling over giving up his Canadian passport and embracing Indian citizenship.

He informed that he wanted to move to Canada with his friend after a series of flop films. By the time he was granted Canadian citizenship, Akshay Kumar’s 15th movie became a super hit.

He thus stayed back in India and continued with his successful career in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar had to brave ‘foreign jibes’ for contributing to Assam flood relief and supporting the Indian army after the Galwan Valley clash.

With the actor getting his Indian citizenship, the vicious ecosystem of left-liberals who would mock his patriotism and call him ‘Canada Jumar’ has been rendered silent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAkshay Kumar Indian, Akshay Kumar Canadian citizenship, Akshay Kumar Indian citizenship
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,770FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com