On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar informed his fans that he has finally been granted Indian citizenship.

In a tweet, he said, “My heart and citizenship are both Indian. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.” Akshay Kumar also shared the certificate of citizenship, which is issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Akshay Kumar applied for Indian citizenship in December 2019 to put an end to his Canadian nationality controversy. While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor said that he indeed was mulling over giving up his Canadian passport and embracing Indian citizenship.

He informed that he wanted to move to Canada with his friend after a series of flop films. By the time he was granted Canadian citizenship, Akshay Kumar’s 15th movie became a super hit.

He thus stayed back in India and continued with his successful career in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar had to brave ‘foreign jibes’ for contributing to Assam flood relief and supporting the Indian army after the Galwan Valley clash.

With the actor getting his Indian citizenship, the vicious ecosystem of left-liberals who would mock his patriotism and call him ‘Canada Jumar’ has been rendered silent.