A 16-year-old boy murdered his 8-year-old cousin in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on the night of 16 August revealing a heartbreaking incident. The teenage boy attempted to rape the child after watching porn at night, leading to the murder.

He brought the victim to an isolated piece of land outside of the home at night with the intent to sexually assault her. She began to cry and yelled for assistance after which he shut her mouth and strangled her neck to death in reaction to the alarm.

The case pertained to the Siyana police station area of ​​the district. The family learned about the tragedy on the morning of 17 August when they discovered the girl dead on the cot of her uncle, her father’s elder brother. Seeing that her body was cold, her uncle informed her father about the same. They reported the occurrence to the police who saw nail and injury marks on the body.

The dead body was sent for a post-mortem by the police and the autopsy result was received on 18 August which disclosed that she died due to strangulation. They established that the girl was murdered by the perpetrator after completing a comprehensive investigation based on the post-mortem report.

The uncle with whom the girl was sleeping was initially apprehended by police. He unveiled during interrogation that she sleeping on a cot outside the house with her cousin, the son of his younger brother. He was, although, unsure of how she ended up in that condition next to him in the morning.

After that, the cousin was questioned by the police, and he broke down during the interrogation and admitted to the crime.

He confessed to her murder and mentioned that on the fateful night, he was watching porn on his mobile phone. Meanwhile, she came to sleep with him outside the house as it was hot inside. He took her to a secluded plot outside of their residence with the purpose of violating her. However, she protested and said that she will complain about it to his father. When she started to scream, he strangled her to death. He then took the body to the house and placed it on the bed next to his uncle.

According to the police, the offender was taken into custody afterwards and has been placed in a juvenile facility. They remarked that he picked her up with malicious intent and killed her after she shouted in order to call for help to save himself. He scooped up the dead body and laid it in the uncle’s bed to dispel the possibility of any suspicion about him.