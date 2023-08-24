A cab crashed into the boundary wall of Kiren Rijiju’s residence in the national capital on 23rd August creating a big hole and setting off alarm bells. Images show the damaged car and wall of the residence of the Minister of Earth Sciences located on Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi.

Source: India Today

Cab driver Rahim Khan said he and his family members were travelling to Nuh in Haryana when a bus hit his cab and sent them crashing into the wall of the Union Minister’s residence in Lutyens Delhi. After being hit by the bus, Khan lost control of the car, the vehicle spun and hit the boundary wall of the minister’s house. The impact of the crash was so huge that it formed a large hole in the brick wall.

Rahim Khan was named by police after the accident. He was questioned and was allowed to go after some time.

Source: India Today

Earlier this year, the Union Minister’s car met with an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway when he was en route to Srinagar from Jammu and was hit by a truck in Ramban. No one was injured and the minister had resumed his journey shortly after.

An incident occurred back in 2017 when a drunk driver rammed his car into Rijiju’s residence injuring a CISF officer. Rijiju’s residence is located right opposite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

In 2018, a man was shot dead by CRPF personnel after forcibly driving into the residence of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah in Jammu.