On Tuesday (29 August), Congress supporter Anam Ali issued a public appeal to the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. In her appeal, she claimed that the lives of her family members are under threat. She shared a video message in which she urged the state Chief Minister to provide security for her family. She claimed that they have been receiving life-threatening warnings from local Congress leaders.



Taking to X, she conveyed that they are not feeling safe in Chhattisgarh and their life is under threat. In her post, she also attached a video link in which she made several allegations against Congress and state police officials.

In her video message, Anam Ali directly accused TI Akash Shukla, who is posted at Kabir Nagar Police Station in Raipur, of threatening her and her family.

Continuing in the video, she narrated the chronology of an alleged illegal encroachment by Congress leaders. As a consequence of exposing it, she claimed that she has been subjected to harassment and is currently facing danger to her life.

She claimed that on 9 August, Congress president Simod Ratre and former Counsellor Sandeep Sahu got along with a ‘criminal’ named Bittu Singh and his accomplices. They then unloaded a large cart in front of her house. But her family protested against this decision and asked the Congress leaders to take the cart away.

Anam Ali added that the Congress leaders and their supporters kept indulging in hooliganism and unloaded another cart. Subsequently, they started a permanent construction and brought tiles.

She asserted that when all of this had started, her family submitted a complaint against it but the Kabir Nagar police sided with the Congress leaders and their ‘criminal’ friends. She added that Bittu and his hooligans are constantly spending time near her house and making lewd gestures. She also accused the local police of not taking her complaints seriously and discontinuing patrolling in her area.

Anam Ali stated that four years back they had filed a complaint against Bittu Singh and his other accomplices. She added that back then, the then ASP took action and Bittu’s activities saw a reduction for some time. She added that she has ‘evidence’ of bribery against one SI.

However, she added that when they took the evidence to TI Akash Shukla on 22 August, the Police official shouted at them and started hurling abuses.

She accused the police officials of forcefully snatching her phone which had their private and sensitive information including bank and other essential credentials along with the said evidence against SI Chetan. She further alleged that police may potentially misuse or tamper with the evidence.

She emphasised that her claims could be validated by the CCTV footage of Kabir nagar Police Station. She demanded that the footage should be made public without tampering with evidence.

She added that local cart vendors have told her that MLA Vikas Upadhyay is the one who asks people to install these allegedly illegal carts in this area. According to her claims, MLA Vikas maintains that Congress ward President Simod Ratre is his right hand.

‘Rahul Gandhi should focus on crime against women in Congress-ruled states‘, says Congress supporter Anam Ali

After highlighting the alleged criminality of local Congress leaders, Anam Ali leveled serious charges against senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi. She claimed that when she tried meeting with Congress leaders, she got no response from them and nobody paid heed to their grievance. Contrarily, she added that some BJP leaders tried helping them but it could not bear fruit.

In sharp criticism, Anam Ali stated that Rahul Gandhi always avoids speaking or reacting to serious issues that take place in Congress-ruled states. She added that though he talks about Manipur, he looks away from the issues of crime against women and their safety concerns in states like Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, she advised Rahul Gandhi to contemplate this.

After highlighting alleged threats against her life, she urged CM Bhupesh Baghel to grant security to her family and order the police officials to return her phone. She also demanded that strict action should be taken in this case.

She lamented by saying that the CM shouldn’t wait for a time when someone would kill her. She reiterated that they all are feeling unsafe and threatened.

She added that this is the sorry state of affairs in Chhattisgarh that authorities are siding with the ‘accused’ and playing hand in glove with them and destroying/tampering evidence.

Anam Ali had shot to fame on social media after her rap song on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.