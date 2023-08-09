On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an apparent jab at the opposition, claiming that India is now speaking with one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Recalling the Quit India movement, PM Modi on Twitter said, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.”

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice:



Corruption Quit India.



Dynasty Quit India.



Appeasement Quit India. pic.twitter.com/w6acXBoNq1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former cabinet minister Ravi Shankar Prasad repeated PM Modi’s Twitter post on ‘Quit India,’ adding that family power and corruption must leave India to protect democracy. “Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India,” he said.

“The meaning of a family dynasty is that a son or daughter of a leader will become the leader of the party. Not just a leader but he will either become a PM/CM or a candidate for the PM/CM post irrespective of their capability. Packaging & re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keep going on. But does Congress ever think of Rahul Gandhi as capable of becoming a leader of a country like India?” Prasad added.

#WATCH | BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on PM Modi's tweet on 'Quit India' says, "…Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and… pic.twitter.com/5v6bnc8MLv — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

PM Modi earlier pressed his voice against Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. alliance, calling it a directionless party

PM Modi has often accused opposition parties of pursuing a politics of corruption, dynasty, and appeasement, and has urged people to avoid them.

Earlier on Tuesday (August 8), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition, saying they launched the no-confidence motion against his government to test the trust of its own alliance members in one other since the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is plagued by distrust among its followers.

Also, on July 27 this year, PM Modi slammed the opposition coalition of 26 parties that have named themselves as the ‘I.N.D.I.A.’ alliance and said that the opposition parties were attempting to cover up their old deeds by coming together and forming a new alliance. He added that the parties have never cared about India.

He also specifically said that Congress had now become a directionless party and that its allies had changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did. The PM also stated that the opposition only knew to cry in front of the international media and defame the country.

“They go and meet the foreign delegates and appease the voters here. They care about the vote bank more than they do about the nation as a whole. These are all liars and people with massive egos. We need to give the slogan which was once given by Mahatma Gandhi- Quit I.N.D.I.A. Today’s mantra should be ‘Bhrashtachar (corruption) Quit India’, ‘Parivarvaad (dynasty) Quit India’, ‘Tushtikaran (appeasement) Quit India,” the PM had said pressing his voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Mahatma Gandhi had once given the slogan – Quit India – 'Angrezon India Chhoddo'. The British had to leave the country. Similarly, we have taken the resolve to build a prosperous India. Like Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan for 'Quit India', today's mantra is 'Bhrashtachar… pic.twitter.com/kxEW3312El — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Essentially, the PM pointed out that given the history and tendencies of the Opposition parties, just by naming themselves as I.N.D.I.A., they cannot fool the people of India to associate them with the country and its people.

26 parties in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance

26 opposition parties, including two national and 24 regional parties, have managed to form a coalition to compete against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the general elections of 2024 after high-stakes negotiations that began in April and two crucial meetings in Patna and Bengaluru. The coalition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has 142 Lok Sabha MPs including the parties of the chief ministers of seven different States.

The coalition is led by the Indian National Congress (INC) and includes parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC), which governs the state of West Bengal, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which rules the Tamil Nadu state; and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has power in the states of Delhi and Punjab.

Also Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which together govern the state of Bihar in the east and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which rules over the state of Jharkhand are part of the coalition.

Further, the National Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar), the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), the Communist Party of India- Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML Liberation), the Forward Bloc, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress (Joseph), the Kerala Congress (Mani), the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) are the other members of the 26-party alliance.

Quit India Movement led by MK Gandhi

On August 8, 1942, MK Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement (also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”). It was an important movement initiated at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), where Gandhi issued the demand ‘Do or Die’ to remove British colonial authority in India.

The movement was the catalyst for massive civil disobedience, deviance, and non-cooperation against the British. Protesters demolished government structures in a number of locations. Many notable individuals were arrested, including MK Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

By the end of 1942, nearly 60,000 individuals had been imprisoned.