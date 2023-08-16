On Wednesday, August 16, Gaurakshak Bittu Bajangi was produced before the Nuh district court in Haryana hours after he was arrested by the state police in connection with the anti-Hindu violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

He was arrested after a case was registered against him and 15-20 others at Thana Sadar, Nuh under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

As per the details mentioned in the FIR obtained by OpIndia, Bittu Bajrangi and 15-20 others have been booked under section 148 (guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which causes death), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

Bajrangi and his associates have reportedly been accused of possessing ‘deadly weapons’ like the Trishul and Talwar (swords) on the day of violence. The FIR filed by one of the police officials who were on duty at Nuh on the day of violence states that the organizers of the Jalabhishek Yatra were forbidden from bringing any weapons. Also, the peace committee had asked the organizers to not hold any weapons.

“On the day of Jalahishek Yatra, some 15-20 persons could be seen walking towards the Nalhar temple with Trishuls and swords in their hands. I was on duty. With some other officials, I tried to stop them and recover Trishuls and swords from their possession. But they raised slogans against the police. They also engaged in a small scuffle with the police,” a police official in the FIR said.

As per the FIR, the police recovered the ‘deadly weapons’ and placed them in the police vehicle. “Bajrangi and others then again raised slogans against the police, protested against the police, and illegally took away the Trishuls and swords placed in the government vehicle,” the complaint read.

Given this, the police indicatively called Trishul a ‘deadly weapon’ as it invoked section 148 IPC against Bajrangi and claimed that he and 15-20 others carried ‘weapons’ illegally in the Jalabhishek Yatra. The gaurakshak and his associates are also accused of robbery, obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, and causing deliberate hurt to the public servant.

Notably, Trishul holds huge importance in the Hindu culture as it holds the three gunas named satva, rajas, and tamas together. It further has special significance while worshipping Lord Shiva as it represents three aspects of consciousness – waking, dreaming, and sleeping. Reports mention that holding a trishul (trident) signifies that Shiva (the divinity) is above all the three states viz waking, dreaming, and sleeping and yet is the upholder of these three states.

Nuh Shobhayatra Attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints, and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

