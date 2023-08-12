The state of Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the upcoming Independence Day on 15 August. Multiplexes would screen patriotic movies free of cost for the public in the state capital of Lucknow in a special move to celebrate the historic day. Viewers are set to enjoy the films without spending any money. Surya Pal Gangwar, the district magistrate for Lucknow, issued an order in this regard.

According to the statement, “On the national festival ‘Independence Day-2023,’ patriotic films will be screened without charge in the multiplexes operated in the district just like last year. Hindi feature films will be played at multiplexes for cost-free to the general public and students on a first-come, first-served basis.” Furthermore, a list of the movie theatres with the scheduled showings was released.

Wave Multiplex, Cinepolis Vanavadh Center, Cinepolis Fun Republic, PVR Saharaganj and PVR Singapore Mall, all in Gomti Nagar, as well as PVR Phoenix, Alambagh along with PVR Lulu Mall, Sushant Golf City, are selected to broadcast the films for free.

In addition to this, the notification also included Inax River Side Mall Gomti Nagar, Inax Garden Galleria Mall Telibagh, Inax Umrao Nishatganj, Inax Crown Chinhat Faizabad Road, Inax Emerald Ashiyana, Inax Plasio Gomti Nagar Extension, Moviemax Alambagh Bus Stand.

Notably, a similar directive was issued before the independence day of last year as well to add to the joy of the momentous occasion.