Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeCrimeHaryana: Cow smuggler Taufiq arrested in Nuh after an encounter with the police, 21...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Cow smuggler Taufiq arrested in Nuh after an encounter with the police, 21 cows rescued

Based on a tip-off received on Friday night, a police squad headed by DSP Satish Vats swiftly reached the scene and successfully halted the truck.

OpIndia Staff
cow smugglers
Cow smuggler arrested in Nuh. Image Source: Tribune India
2

On Saturday, the 12th of August 2023, the Haryana police busted a gang of cow smugglers near Ferozepur Zirka in Nuh, Haryana, on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. 21 cows were saved in this operation which involved a brief encounter. One of the cow smugglers was also arrested.

The encounter occurred near Mahu village in Ferozepur Jhirka of the Nuh district. On Friday night, the Nuh police received information and based on that, it intercepted a truck. Smugglers opened fire on the police team when they were stopped. The smugglers were aided by a group of individuals in accompanying cars. The police responded, injuring one of the suspects, Taufiq. He suffered a knee injury and was swiftly taken to Mandikhera Hospital.

According to the FIR, based on a tip-off received on Friday night, a police squad headed by DSP Satish Vats swiftly reached the scene and successfully halted the truck. The suspects reportedly fired shots at the police, prompting retaliatory action, which resulted in the injury of one of the individuals, identified as Taufiq. At present, the police are actively engaged in conducting raids to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

The gang’s affiliation with the Utawar region was confirmed, leading to the prompt registration of a case by the police. Presently, law enforcement is actively conducting raids in pursuit of apprehending the remaining individuals involved.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijrania said, “We have busted a major gang of cattle smugglers. One of the accused was injured in cross-firing. We cannot divulge more details.”

A local Bajrang Dal member, commenting on the incident, said, “The men who fight to save the cows are dubbed goons and these criminals are having a free run. The district is under curfew, so how did they steal so many cows and were roaming around? The CM needs to step in and deal with cow-smuggling in the region.”

It is notable that on July 31, 2023, a disturbing incident unfolded in Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, as an Islamist mob launched an attack on Hindu pilgrims participating in the Jalabhishek Yatra. The rioters attacked the Nalhad Mahadev temple during the violence. As a result, numerous Hindu devotees found themselves ensnared in a hostage-like situation for an extended period. The Shringar Temple, located about 45 minutes away from the Nalhad temple, was also targeted. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNuh violence; Nuh riots
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

No Confidence Motion debate in the Parliament: Who was the winner and who was the big loser

Saket Suryesh -
When Rahul Gandhi stood up to speak on the No Confidence motion on the 9th of August, 2023, he started with a reference to Adani. It is really interesting that after the clean chit from Supreme Court on the stock manipulation charges, his speech writers did not tell him to refrain from beating a dead horse.
Politics

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes his social media display picture to Indian Tricolour, urges fellow citizens to follow suit to deepen the bond...

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi asked social media users to change their DPs and extend support to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which will deepen the bond between India and its citizens.

FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath over posts sharing a false letter alleging 50% commission in Madhya Pradesh

NCERT forms 19-member high-level committee including Sudha Murthy, Bibek Debroy, Shankar Mahadevan & others to develop new school textbooks

X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China-funded portal Newsclick suspended

Why Section 195 of Draft Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita needs relook: A ‘religiously neutral provision’ that may end up criminalising criticism of Muslim separatism

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,428FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com