On Saturday, the 12th of August 2023, the Haryana police busted a gang of cow smugglers near Ferozepur Zirka in Nuh, Haryana, on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. 21 cows were saved in this operation which involved a brief encounter. One of the cow smugglers was also arrested.

The encounter occurred near Mahu village in Ferozepur Jhirka of the Nuh district. On Friday night, the Nuh police received information and based on that, it intercepted a truck. Smugglers opened fire on the police team when they were stopped. The smugglers were aided by a group of individuals in accompanying cars. The police responded, injuring one of the suspects, Taufiq. He suffered a knee injury and was swiftly taken to Mandikhera Hospital.

According to the FIR, based on a tip-off received on Friday night, a police squad headed by DSP Satish Vats swiftly reached the scene and successfully halted the truck. The suspects reportedly fired shots at the police, prompting retaliatory action, which resulted in the injury of one of the individuals, identified as Taufiq. At present, the police are actively engaged in conducting raids to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

The gang’s affiliation with the Utawar region was confirmed, leading to the prompt registration of a case by the police. Presently, law enforcement is actively conducting raids in pursuit of apprehending the remaining individuals involved.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijrania said, “We have busted a major gang of cattle smugglers. One of the accused was injured in cross-firing. We cannot divulge more details.”

A local Bajrang Dal member, commenting on the incident, said, “The men who fight to save the cows are dubbed goons and these criminals are having a free run. The district is under curfew, so how did they steal so many cows and were roaming around? The CM needs to step in and deal with cow-smuggling in the region.”

It is notable that on July 31, 2023, a disturbing incident unfolded in Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, as an Islamist mob launched an attack on Hindu pilgrims participating in the Jalabhishek Yatra. The rioters attacked the Nalhad Mahadev temple during the violence. As a result, numerous Hindu devotees found themselves ensnared in a hostage-like situation for an extended period. The Shringar Temple, located about 45 minutes away from the Nalhad temple, was also targeted.