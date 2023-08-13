A Hindu group has organised a mahapanchayat after police permission was given to hold it in Palwal. The mahapanchayat has been called to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was disrupted in Nuh on 31 July after stone-pelting from Islamists led to the violence in different parts of Haryana including Gurugram.

The mega gathering called by Sarv Hindu Samaj was originally scheduled to take place in Nuh’s Kira hamlet, but now is held in a village on the Palwal border after Nuh authorities denied permission for the event in the riot-affected district due to security concerns.

Police stated that a gathering of around 500 people has been allowed for the maha panchayat and strict action would be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia informed, “Permission has been granted on several conditions. Hate speech is prohibited. Our team will keep an eye on each and every person and action will be taken against people for any wrong action.” He added, “The situation in Nuh is peaceful now.”

#WATCH | People gather for the Mahapanchayat at Pondri village in Palwal of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/E9PDT9fF34 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

Arun Jaildar, a prominent Vishva Hindu Parishad leader, arranged the maha panchayat, according to Bajrang Dal member Kulbhushan Bhardwaj. He revealed, “In the maha panchayat, the resumption of the Brajmandal Jalabjishek Yatra which was left unfinished due to the Nuh clashes will be discussed. The maha panchayat is being organised to boost the confidence of the outfit members.”

Vishva Hindu Parishad division head Devender Singh voiced, “All the Hindu groups decided to complete the yatra on August 28 which was attacked on 31 July in Nuh. Hope that the yatra will be completed with admiration and enthusiasm.”

Palwal Superintendent of Police, Lokender Singh announced that the permission has been granted on several conditions and that hate speech is strictly prohibited. He noted, “Weapons and symbolic items have also been banned. There is a heavy police force deployed and we are monitoring the situation carefully. No one will be allowed to undermine law and order.”

Internet ban to continue in Nuh till 13 August

Notably, the state government on 11 August extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till 13th of the month. The order passed by the home secretary proclaimed that the conditions in the district continue to be fragile.

The statement read, “Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district.”

It pointed out that after this assessment and the Deputy Commissioner’s recommendation, the office is of the view that there is a solid potential for obstruction of public utilities, disturbance of law and order and damage to public property in the district.

This could be “on account of misuse of the internet services by way of the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours which are being or could be circulated to the public through social media/messaging on mobile internet, SMS and other dongle services.” The internet services were earlier suspended till 8 August, which was further extended to August 11.