Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a group of Islamists associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) met the Bijapur police on Sunday (August 13) and submitted a memorandum to cancel the invite of renowned journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha to the heritage city in Karnataka.

Scientist and political commentator, Anand Ranganathan, shared a video clip of B News Nation wherein an SDPI member was heard confirming the development.

He tweeted, “Scandalous. On what grounds did the Bijapur SP assure these Islamists that Pushpendra Kulshrestha will be stopped from attending his Independence Day event? Are we still in India? Where are all those who cry Death of Democracy at the drop of a hat? I Stand with Pushpendra Kulshrestha.”

Scandalous. On what grounds did the Bijapur SP assure these Islamists that @Pushpendraamu will be stopped from attending his Independence Day event? Are we still in India? Where are all those who cry Death of Democracy at the drop of a hat?



I Stand with Pushpendra Kulshrestha.

In the contentious video posted by B News Nation on Sunday (August 13), an SDPI member was heard saying, “We came here to submit a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP) to stop the entry of journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha to Bjijapur on the Independence Day.”

“He (Pushpendra Kulshrestha) is known to spread venom through his speeches and gives ‘wrong message’ to the public about Islam and its religious teachings. SP (Bijapur) has assured us that Pushpendra Kulshrestha will be stopped from coming to Bijapur,” he emphasised.

The Islamist, associated with the radical Social Democratic Party of India, asserted, “SP (Bijapur) has also promised us that action will be taken if he engages in anti-religious activities.”

While labelling journalists such as Pushpendra Kulshrestha as ‘those who disturb the harmony,’ the SDPI member reiterated that all such individuals should be stopped from entering the city.

He claimed that Bijapur is a city of Sufi saints and the hallmark of ‘religious pluralism.’ The man thanked the Superintendent of Police and the Assistant Superintendent of Police for maintaining law and order by preventing the entry of Pushpendra Kulshrestha into the city.

He also alleged that the journalist did not seek permission from the police and challenged the law enforcement authorities by posting banners of the event across Bijapur.

PFI banned but SDPI continues to operate

In September last year, the Central government banned the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having links with global terror organisations, including ISIS.

However, its political affiliate Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was the only organisation of the radical Islamist outfit that was not banned by the Central government.

After being declared illegal on September 24, 2022, the Popular Front of India (PFI) made SDPI a backyard of its erstwhile cadres to continue operations in Karnataka.

In May last year, the Kerala High Court observed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were extremist organisations, which were yet to be banned in India.

“No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations,” Justice K Haripal had stated. The Kerala High Court further noted that both SDPI and PFI have a history of attacking members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.