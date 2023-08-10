Thursday, August 10, 2023
Karnataka: Yadgir police arrest Mohammad Ayaz and Akbar Syed for social media post threatening to behead those who ‘insult’ Prophet Muhammad

Akbar Syed and Mohammad Ayaz reiterated AIMIM leader Akabaruddin Owaisi’s “remove the police for 15 minutes and we will see who is more powerful” remark made in 2012. 

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Yadgir police arrests Mohammad Ayaz and Akbar Syed for threatening to behead those who 'insult' Prophet Mohammad (Image via IndiaToday)
13

On Tuesday, August 8, Yadgir Town Police in Karnataka arrested two Muslim youths for hate speech over a social media post threatening to behead those who ‘insult’ Prophet Muhammad. The accused have been identified as Akbar Syed Bahadur Ali and Mohammad Ayaz. Both the accused are residents of Hattikuni Cross in Yadgir. 

Recently, a video of the two accused Akbar Syed Bahadur Ali and Mohammad Ayaz went viral over social media wherein the two were heard saying that they have been taught since childhood not to tolerate ‘insult’ of Prophet Mohammad and to behead those who do so. The two further challenge Hindus for a 15-minute face-off. As seen in the video, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s picture is in the background as Akbar Syed and Mohammad Ayaz reiterated AIMIM leader Akabaruddin Owaisi’s “remove the police for 15 minutes and we will see who is more powerful” remark made in 2012. 

The two Muslim youths went on to claim that “those who inflict atrocities on Muslims and target them can fly as high as they want in this world, but in Quran, it is mentioned that an infidel’s (Kafir) final destination is Jahannum (hell).”

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy stated in a press release issued on Tuesday that the accused persons uploaded provocative content on social media inciting their community members.

A case has been registered under Sections 153 and 505/2 of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, Karnataka police informed over X that the accused have been arrested and that further investigation is underway.

One of the accused, Akbar Syed, reportedly has an Instagram account with over 9,000 followers where he posts inflammatory videos. Meanwhile, SP Vedamurthy stated that Syed Akbar worked for the Kohinoor Solar company, whereas Mohammad Ayaz owned a chicken shop.

As the said offensive and hateful videos went viral on social media, Hindu organisations including Hindu Jan Jagruthi Samithi urged police to file an FIR and arrest the two hatemongers.

