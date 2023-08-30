Kashmir hosts Miss World and other beauty pageant winners in Srinagar

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the crown of India has witnessed many unprecedented events and is gaining global attention, for many good reasons. Months after India hosted a G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar for the first time ever, the city is hosting beauty the international beauty pageant winners including Miss World Karolina Bielawska.

As India is hosting the Miss World 2023 event in December, a pre-event was held in Srinagar on Monday, August 28, the event was attended by Miss World, Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules. The Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley was also present.

All the beauty pageant winners were given a tour of Srinagar, including the world-famous Dal Lake. The Department of Tourism took them for Shikara rides. The visiting beauty queens were in complete awe of the beauty of Kashmir and the warm welcome they received in India.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska while she's enjoying Shikara ride in the world famous Dal Lake. Miss World India Sini Shetty also with her

Speaking about her India visit, Miss World Karolina Biwlawska on Monday expressed her absolute joy as she praised the beauty of the beautiful places in India including Kashmir. The Miss World also lauded India’s diversity and heartwarming hospitality.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place (Kashmir) in India. I didn’t expect it at all, but it just stuns me with its beauty. We’ve been talking about Kashmir and I knew there would be beautiful scenery. But what we’ve seen today was really blowing our minds… And everyone welcomed us so nicely, so warmly that I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations and all my friends and family to bring them here to India and to show places like Kashmir, like Delhi, and Mumbai. India has so many beautiful places, India is very diverse and every time I come here there is something new that I experience. Every state has so much to offer and is extremely hospitable,” Karolina said at a press conference in Srinagar on Monday.

When asked about India’s Chandrayaan-3 success, Bielawska said “It is an incredible achievement and India should be very proud.”

It is pertinent to recall tha in June this year, the Miss World Organisation had chosen India as the host country for the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant. India has won the Miss World pageant six times with Reita Faria winning the title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000 and Manushi Chillar in 2017. It is three decades after that India will be hosting the prestigious event in December this year.

Although several media reports claimed that Kashmir will be hosting the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant, Jamil Saidi, chairman of PME Entertainment refuted the reports calling them “unfounded” and “incorrect”.

“On behalf of the Miss World Organisation, we would like to strongly state that news of the main Miss World 2023 Finale is being held in Kashmir is unfounded and incorrect. As officially announced by PME Entertainment and Miss World organisation, the venue for the finale is to be finalised and will be announced officially at a later date,” Saidi said.

Earlier media reports claimed that Kashmir would host the 71st Miss World pageant.

“I am truly overjoyed. “Seeing such beauty is emotional for us,” Morely, who is visiting Kashmir, told the reporters on Monday.

Morley further stated that the Miss World crew would most likely come to Kashmir in November. “We look forward to seeing you in November. Thank you, Kashmir. You are wonderful people. God bless you and we are looking forward to coming back,” Morley said.

Ever since the Narendra Modi government’s momentous decision on August 5, 2019, to abrogate Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed phenomenal progress in crucial sectors. The tourism industry of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a remarkable surge since the removal of Article 370 as last year, over 18 million tourists arrived in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the agrarian economy has also seen an 8 percent progress last year. Since August 5, 2019, reports suggest that investment projects to the tune of nearly Rs 25 thousand crore are under progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the removal of Article 370 and the implementation of the new Industrial Development Scheme, Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.

Although there is a long way to go, J&K’s exceptional progress and its assimilation into the mainstream will certainly rattle Pakistan and its sympathisers here in India, who see Kashmir not as a beautiful place but as an issue to corner India and as a battleground to carry out anti-India activities.