Thursday, August 17, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Convict gets early release from jail for ‘good behavior’, brutally rapes another minor girl

The accused only served seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years of jail was pardoned after his good behaviour in jail. Around one-and-a-half-year back he was released from the jail after completing the sentence and now he has committed the same crime again.

ANI
 In a heart-breaking incident that has left Madhya Pradesh in shock, a 35-year-old rape convict who was released after getting relief in a jail term, raped another minor girl in Satna district on Wednesday evening, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Verma (35), a resident of Krishna Nagar area, Satna. He took the minor by caressing her and then raped her. The health condition of the minor is critical and she has been referred to Rewa Medical College hospital for further treatment.

According to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan, 12 years ago, the accused Verma had raped a minor girl (around four and half years old) in the district following which he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

The accused only served seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years of jail was pardoned after his good behaviour in jail. Around one-and-a-half-year back he was released from the jail after completing the sentence and now he has committed the same crime again.

CSP Chouhan said, “The accused Rakesh Verma took the girl with him by caressing her from the Jagatdev Talab area in the district at around 5 pm on Wednesday. When we came to know about the matter, we searched for the minor and found that the accused had raped her.”

The minor was brought to the hospital and after primary treatment she was referred to Rewa for further treatment. The police registered a case under relevant sections in the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway, says the Police.

When asked about the bulldozer action on the properties of the accused, the CSP said that they would take all the necessary action into the matter.

