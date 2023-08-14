A Hindu girl from the Kanker Khera region of Meerut has been abducted by an unidentified Muslim youth. The family members of the girl have filed a police complaint, alleging it to be a case of love jihad.

As reported by Dainik Jagran, the girl worked at a nursing home and met him at the workplace. The family members of the victims have said that the accused trapped the girl in a love affair and abducted her.

The police have taken cognisance of the event and formed three teams to nab the accused and recover the victim. They also trace the location of the girl by tracking her phone. As per the primary investigations, the accused is said to have taken the girl to Kashmir.

The incident came to the fore after the girl failed to return home from her workplace last week. Later the family members of the girl looked for the accused who was also found missing.

They went to his home to inquire about their daughter. However, the family members of the accused abused the victim’s family. It is also believed that one of the cousins of the unidentified Muslim youth helped him to abduct the girl to Kashmir.

The police arrested a cousin of the accused and have sent three teams to nab him. Ajay Kumar, Kanker Khera PI commented on the issue and said, “One Muslim man has abducted a Hindu girl. They are possibly in Kashmir. The police teams have been sent to recover the victim girl. As per the information obtained till now, no angle of religious conversion has been found. Investigations are underway.”