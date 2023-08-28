On Sunday (August 27), the local administration shut down the Neha Public School, located in Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The development comes days after a video of a student being slapped by his classmates was given a communal spin by the left-Islamist ecosystem.

Despite no truth in the claims, an inquiry was initiated into the management of the school that was registered in 2019. According to Basic Education Officer Shubham Shukla, the school failed to meet the criteria of the Department and as such, a decision was taken to seal it.

“We have conducted an inquiry… We found that the school doesn’t meet the criteria of the department. We have issued a notice to the school to seal it and authorities are conducting an investigation to take further action. Notice has also been served to the teacher for hitting the child,” he said.

At the same time, another officer of the Education Department claimed that the classes were being conducted at an under-construction building and that there were no lights and fans or different sections for classes 1-5. Besides, notices had also been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Education Board to de-recognise the school.

“All the 50 students will be moved to a government school [in the village] or other schools in the district within a week,” an officer said.

Muzaffarnagar school case

On Friday (August 25), a video of a student being slapped by his classmates, on the instructions of the teacher, went viral on social media. The incident took place at the Neha Public School in Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday (August 24) when a student got his multiplication table wrong. The class teacher, who is a handicapped woman, instructed other kids in the class to slap him. She was identified as Tripta Tyagi, the owner of the Neha Public School.

In a video that went viral on social media, the said student could be seen in tears while other kids slap him one by one. Tyagi was also heard saying, “Kya tum maar rahe ho? Zor se maaro na (Why are you hitting him lightly? Hit him hard).” She had also made a reference to ‘Mohammedan students.’

Police, father and cousin of the victim deny communal angle

While speaking about the incident, SP (Muzaffarnagar) Satyanarayan Prajapat, informed, “In the video, the teacher said that the Mohammedan children, who are not looked after by their mothers, go astray. This was also confirmed by the man who shot the video.”

The victim’s father categorically stated that there was no religious or Hindu-Muslim angle in this case as was being wrongfully portrayed by the Islamo-leftist cabal on social media to fan communal disharmony.

Additionally, the cousin of the kid who recorded the video of the incident and identified himself as Nadeem son of Mohd Imtiaz also asserted the same.

While elaborating on the incident, he highlighted that the accused teacher was asking other students to beat his cousin. However, he added that the teacher’s remark and the video were edited to make aggravated and communal claims regarding what transpired in front of him.

He stressed that the teacher said Muslim mothers take their kids to their relatives’ house during the examination period which negatively impact their studies. He categorically highlighted that she didn’t make any anti-Muslim remarks.

Arib, who is 32 years old, revealed to OpIndia that Tripta Tyagi had also taught him English when he was young. He added that Tripta never treated him differently because of his religious identity. He added that currently his two-year-old daughter is going to the same school. He asserted that she is doing very well academically and has never experienced religious discrimination at the school.