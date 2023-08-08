Nuh Violence: FIR reveals Hindu businessman’s shop looted, burnt to ashes by Muslim mob, complainant demands action

On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs based on the complaint of Omkesh Kumar of village Maalab was registered under Sections 148, 149, 395 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Details of the FIR

In his complaint, Kumar said he runs a cloth shop that took on rent. The shop is located in Jumma Bazaar, opposite Shamshan Ghat Mandir on Old Delhi-Alway Road. When the incident took place, there was around Rs 9 lakh to 10 lakh worth of cloth in the shop.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, Kumar said that on 31st July, at around 3 PM, miscreants who belong to the Muslim community broke the lock of his shop and looted it. After looting the shop, they set it on fire. Everything in the shop was turned to ashes. There were cameras on both sides of his shop. Kumar requested the police to identify the rioters using the CCTV footage and take strict action against them.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st August, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos that were posted two days prior to the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. One of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek was first shot by the rioters, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

