In a peculiar incident involving a Chinese couple, expressing love has proven to be quite expensive for the boyfriend. While we often hear about people becoming blinded by love, this lover’s experience has taken an unexpected turn – he’s become deaf in love. His girlfriend’s intense kiss has left him with a ruptured eardrum.

During the celebrations of Chinese Valentine’s Day on 22nd August 2023, a couple was busy kissing by the picturesque West Lake in China‘s Zhejiang province. As their non-stop 10-minute-long passionate kiss unfolded, the man experienced a peculiar sensation.

His left ear started to ache, accompanied by a bubbling sound. This unsettling experience resulted in his hearing impairment. Swiftly seeking medical attention, the couple visited a hospital where doctors diagnosed a perforated eardrum. The medical prognosis indicated that a two-month recovery period was required.

Medical experts assert that enthusiastic kissing can induce a swift alteration in air pressure within the ear. When coupled with the heightened breathing of a partner, this dynamic triggers an imbalance, resulting in the possibility of an eardrum perforation.

In addition to such passionate kissing, activities like physical assaults and fights, road accidents, diving, and air travel can also lead to a perforated eardrum. Tympanitis typically serves as the primary cause behind these ruptures for most individuals. Tympanitis refers to the inflammation of the tympanic membrane, commonly known as the eardrum. It can result from various factors such as infections, trauma, or sudden changes in pressure. This condition can cause discomfort, hearing impairment, and in severe cases, lead to a perforated eardrum.

Notably, this isn’t the first case of sudden hearing loss due to intense kissing. A similar incident was reported in 2008, in which a Chinese woman lost her hearing while kissing her boyfriend. Last month, a couple in southern China lost their hearing while watching TV at home.

Today is the Qixi Festival💖, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month of the Chinese lunar calendar. Known as China’s Valentine’s Day, Qixi Festival is widely celebrated due to its legend tale that the Weaver Girl and the Cowherd meet at the Magpie Bridge on… pic.twitter.com/10RW6OjnrT — Jiangxi, China (@DynamicJiangxi) August 22, 2023

The Qixi festival in China is celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month. This year, it was observed on August 22. It is the Chinese equivalent of the Valentine’s Day.