Days after the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) judge sent suspended Delhi government official, Premoday Khakha, and his wife, Seema Rani, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the rape of a minor girl, it has come to the fore that Khakha’s family including his children knew about sexual assault.

According to the reports, Khakha raped the girl for the first time on October 31, 2020, after which he informed his wife, Seema Rani. The accused woman then blamed the victim girl saying that she might have given wrong indications to Khakha. It has also been alleged that Khakha used to give her drugs before raping her.

Several media reports mention that the girl was fed drugs when she was raped for the first time in October 2020. However, a report by Dainik Bhasker states that the girl was fed drugs every time she was raped.

As per a report by Live Hindustan, the girl in her official statement said that the wife of Khakha would blame her for the criminal acts of Khakha. She also said that Seema Rani would verbally and physically abuse her on a regular basis.

The investigating officers confirmed that Khakha’s entire family including his kids knew about the criminal acts of Khakha. Khakha has two kids, one girl and a boy. Earlier it had been informed that Seema Rani had asked his son to get abortion medicines for the victim after the girl informed that she had missed her periods.

However, now it has been revealed that Khakha’s daughter also knew about the minor girl and the crime executed by her father. Police say that both the children of Khakha are adults and will be interrogated in the case.

Khakha underwent a vasectomy about 20 years ago, says his lawyer

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) judge of Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday sent suspended Delhi government official, Premoday Khakha, and his wife, Seema Rani, to 14 days of judicial custody till September 6, in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

The woman has been accused of hiding the pregnancy of the minor girl and abortion. However, the attorney representing Khakha stated that the accused did not impregnate the girl and that allegations against him are false as he (Khakha) had undergone a vasectomy about 20 years ago.

Following this, the Delhi Police has conducted a potency test of the accused, the results of which will prove to be crucial evidence in the case.

What is the case?

On Monday, August 21, the Delhi Police arrested a senior Delhi government officer named Premoday Khakha (51) for raping a minor girl for over three months in Delhi’s Burari region. The police also arrested the wife of Khakha who allegedly gave the minor girl pills to get rid of the pregnancy caused by the rape. The accused had developed close ties with the victim’s family through a church in north Delhi’s Burari region.

The 17-year-old minor girl complained against Khakha and his wife Seema Rani that the two assaulted her for three months during her stay at their place between October 2020 and April 2021. The victim girl said that Khakha who served as deputy director in Delhi’s women and child department (WCD) raped her multiple times and his wife forced her to have abortion pills.

As reported earlier, following the death of the father of the girl in October 2022, Khakha, whom the girl referred to as “mama” brought the child to his Burari residence. The victim’s mother, who had known the family for many years, thought her daughter would be safe under Khakha’s supervision, and spending time in their house would help her get over the loss.

However, the girl was raped multiple times. Also, several complaints against Khakha regarding child abuse and inappropriate behavior at the workplace against women have come to the fore. Detailed reports regarding the same can be read here.