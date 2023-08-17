The Taliban in Afghanistan has invoked Sharia Islamic Law and banned all political parties saying that such activities are not allowed and that they are against Islamic Law. This development comes a day after the Taliban celebrated the second anniversary of their seizing control of Kabul.

The ban on political parties was announced at a press conference held in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban’s minister of justice, Abdul Hakim Sharei, presided over the press conference and said that political parties are not recognised by the Sharia, the body of regulations that governs Muslims’ daily life.

“There is no Sharia basis for political parties to operate in the country. They do not serve the national interest, nor does the nation appreciate them,” Sharei said while avoiding adding much detail. He was presenting the annual report of his ministry in Kabul.

The ban hints that the Afghan Taliban movement may retain its monopoly on power and that it has no intention of allowing for political plurality in the nation.

The Afghan Taliban has resisted international efforts to construct a more diverse government, claiming their “interim government” was broad-based and comprised of representatives from all ethnic groups and tribes.

The government’s highest-ranking officials reportedly gave their approval before the decision was made. They emphasised that Sharei is a member of the Mullah Mohammad Omar-led Kandhari group, which also includes powerful figures like Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In 2021, at least 70 major and minor political parties were formally registered with the justice ministry of Afghanistan. However, once the Taliban obtained control of the country after the withdrawal of US forces, the political system in that country crumbled.

Taliban has restricted freedom of association, assembly, and expression to stifle government criticism.

After capturing control, they adopted strict interpretations of Shariah to rule Afghanistan and prohibited girls from enrolling in schools past the sixth grade. Both employment and public life are off-limits to Afghan women. Due to the closure of salons, women today suffer restrictions even when it comes to beauty and self-care.

The Taliban’s two years in power also saw the death of the idea of press freedom, as the outfit drove hundreds of journalists out of the country and forced dozens of news organizations to shut their doors.