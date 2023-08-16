A sensational case of love jihad has come to light in the Bikapur police station area of Ramnagari Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. A Muslim man named Shahnawaz, a resident of Ayodhya married a Hindu woman named Malti by claiming to be Dilip.

The victim was a widow and mother of two children. A few days after their wedding, he tried to arrange the circumcision of her son. She filed a police complaint after she learned about it. The police have registered a case against the accused in the Bikapur police station under the provisions of religious conversion and arrested him.

The victim used to live in Mumbai, Maharashtra, along with her husband and two kids, a 13-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. After her husband died, the accused, Shahnawaz, who lived in a nearby house, befriended her. He introduced himself as Dilip and pretended to be a Hindu. They began a romantic relationship and he proposed to her. The couple then got married in a temple there.

The family recently came to Bhaggu Jalalpur in Ayodhya to his native place. The victim stated that Shahnawaz forcibly married her in a Muslim ceremony the day after she arrived and informed her that she would have to live according to Muslim customs. Furthermore, he tried to have her son circumcised.

She immediately reported the incident to the neighbourhood police department after which he was apprehended. She is presently staying at her parents’ home in Gorakhpur.