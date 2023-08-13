Thirteen of the thirty-three perpetrators who were jailed for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram procession in Uttar Prades have received financial penalties. Damages from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 19.80 lakh have been imposed on the violators in the notification. Following the incident, revenue staff measured the land. A total compensation of Rs 1 crore has been mandated and 15 days have been provided to remove the incursion.

People who participated in the procession on the 10th Muharram in Godhna Bazar of the Mirganj area on 29 July raised slogans in support of Pakistan. A video of the incident surfaced on 1 August after which the police arrested 33 individuals from Godhana and Kishundaspur villages on charges of disturbing social harmony and imprisoned the offenders.

The revenue staff measured the land in both villages on 9 August in the presence of the cops. Encroachment was found on the land of Gram Sabha. Naib Tehsildar Machhalishahar, Santosh Kumar Yadav registered a case against 13 of the culprits on the next day for infringement on government property.

Tehsil workers who reached there on 12 August handed over notices to them. The family members of all these trespassers are charged with engaging in pro-Pakistan sloganeering. A window of 15 days has been specified to deposit the amount of compensation and take down the usurping.