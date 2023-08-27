On Saturday (August 26), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced that it would take out its ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ on Monday (August 28) in Nuh district (Mewat region) of Haryana.

The development comes amidst the denial of permission to hold such a religious procession by the Haryana government. While speaking about the matter, VHP’s general secretary Surendra Jain said, “Permission for religious rally is not required…”

“Does anyone take permission to offer Namaz, for Tazia, or for Hanuman Jayanti?” he inquired.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Surendra Jain, Vishva Hindu Parishad speaks on the VHP yatra in Nuh, says, "Permission for religious rally is not required…The administration comes forward and extends support for the religious rally." pic.twitter.com/oG9GKomrqP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal informed, “Jal Abhishek Yatra will be taken out at 11 am tomorrow. Since it is a pilgrimage, there is no need to take permission for this.”

It must be mentioned that the Nuh district administration denied permission to VHP for the ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’, claiming that a meeting of the G20 Sherap Group is scheduled to take place in Nuh between September 3-7.

The local administration also cited the law and order situation in the region, where Islamists went on a rampage on July 31 this year.

VIDEO | "Jal Abhishek Yatra will be taken out at 11 am tomorrow. Since it is a pilgrimage, there is no need to take permission for this," says VHP leader Vinod Bansal as Haryana administration denies permission to hold the procession in Nuh tomorrow.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/CU3TcbYpOJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2023

The Haryana government had decided to imposes Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Nuh between August 26-28 and suspend mobile internet and bulk SMS services.

An order by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said, “This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hrs, to August 28, 2359 hrs.

Violence in Nuh

On July 31, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.