Sunday, August 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsVishwa Hindu Parishad to go ahead with its 'Jal abhishek Yatra' in Nuh, says...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad to go ahead with its ‘Jal abhishek Yatra’ in Nuh, says permission not needed

"Does anyone take permission to offer Namaz, for Tazia, or for Hanuman Jayanti?" VHP's general secretary Surendra Jain inquired.

OpIndia Staff
VHP to go ahead with its 'Jal abhishek Yatra' in Nuh after Haryana govt denies permission
Representative image via Thaiger
11

On Saturday (August 26), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced that it would take out its ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ on Monday (August 28) in Nuh district (Mewat region) of Haryana.

The development comes amidst the denial of permission to hold such a religious procession by the Haryana government. While speaking about the matter, VHP’s general secretary Surendra Jain said, “Permission for religious rally is not required…”

“Does anyone take permission to offer Namaz, for Tazia, or for Hanuman Jayanti?” he inquired.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal informed, “Jal Abhishek Yatra will be taken out at 11 am tomorrow. Since it is a pilgrimage, there is no need to take permission for this.”

It must be mentioned that the Nuh district administration denied permission to VHP for the ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’, claiming that a meeting of the G20 Sherap Group is scheduled to take place in Nuh between September 3-7.

The local administration also cited the law and order situation in the region, where Islamists went on a rampage on July 31 this year.

The Haryana government had decided to imposes Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Nuh between August 26-28 and suspend mobile internet and bulk SMS services.

An order by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said, “This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 1200 hrs, to August 28, 2359 hrs.

Violence in Nuh

On July 31, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnuh vhp proession, nuh haryana goverment permission, nuh religious procession, nuh jal abhishek yatra
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com