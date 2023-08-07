On Saturday (5th August), the cousin brother of controversial YouTuber and singer, Farmani Naaz, was brutally murdered by unknown assailants. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Khurshid, who was a labourer by occupation.

The incident took place in Mohammedpur Maafi village in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Ratanpuri Police Station area.

As per reports, Khurshid returned home after offering prayers at around 7:30 pm on Saturday. After completing his dinner, he went for a walk at around 7:45 PM.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में थाना रतनपुरी पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए अभियुक्तों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी हेतु टीमों का गठन किया गया है। स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) August 6, 2023

When he reached Salva Road, three motorbike-borne assailants attacked him with a knife without any provocation. Khurshid was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The villagers and family members of the victim created a ruckus at the Khatauli hospital. In the meantime, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed to control the situation. The agitated villagers and family members were pacified by the police and sent back with an assurance that the accused would be caught soon.

Replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Muzaffarnagar Police said that a case under relevant sections was registered at Ratanpuri police station. At the same time, teams have been formed to trace the accused. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Last year, eight Naaz family members went to jail for a theft case. Khurshid was not named in that matter. OpIndia reached out to the concerned police station via telephone but failed to connect.

‘Har Har Shambhu’ song controversy

In August 2022, Farmani Naaz removed the song ‘Har Har Shambhu’ from her YouTube channel after the original singer and composer accused her of stealing and took legal action against her. Jitu Sharma was the original writer and composer, while Abhilipsa Panda was the singer.

The music was based on the famous song ‘Bhajman Radhe Radhe’ by Acyuti Gopi, a Krishna devotee. After Naaz released the song, she allegedly claimed that she was Har Har Har Shambu’s original singer.

Both Jitu and Abhilipsa called out Naaz for falsely claiming that the song was hers. Naaz was also slammed by Deoband Cleric, saying that singing a song praising Lord Shiva was haram in Islam and against Sharia.

Naaz’s family accused of running an iron theft syndicate

In November of that year, Naaz’s family members, including her brother Armaan were sent to jail for running an iron theft syndicate. According to reports, the Meerut police arrested eight members of the gang.

The syndicate was being operated by Farmani Naaz’s brother, father, brother-in-law and other members. The Meerut police recovered two quintals (200 kgs) of iron rods from the spot and also seized the vehicle that was used for the theft.