On Saturday (16 September), the Congress party released an animated video to target PM Modi, featuring a distorted Indian map in the background that notably omitted the entire North Eastern region.

Following the propagation of the distorted Northeast-less Indian map, three Chief Ministers from North Eastern states have launched a scathing attack against the Congress party accusing them of colluding with forces inimical to Indian interests. They also alleged that the Congress party always had an indifferent attitude towards the North Eastern region.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu posted tweets targeting the Congress party for the distorted map in the video.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma raised the matter first yesterday, where he lambasted Congress for excluding the North Eastern region in the distorted map featured in the animated video. He asked whether Congress had signed any secret deal to sell off the entire land of the North East to a neighbouring country.

Sarma said, “Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam?”

Sarma said, "Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam?"

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh slammed the Congress stating that North East India never existed for the grand old party. In a tweet yesterday night, he added that the distorted map tells about the plan of the Congress party for this region which may be either to cut off or completely destroy the area.

He said, “North East India never existed for the Congress party. This picture actually depicts the Congress party’s outlook and plan for this region. It either wants the entire area to be cut off or completely destroyed.”

North East India never existed for the Congress party.



He said, "North East India never existed for the Congress party. This picture actually depicts the Congress party's outlook and plan for this region. It either wants the entire area to be cut off or completely destroyed."

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu categorically asserted that the Congress party will never succeed in its nefarious designs in the North Eastern area.

He said in a tweet today, "The North East will never forgive the Indian National Congress for first ruining and brutalising it. Now the grand rejected party wants to cut off the North East from India, which we and our people won't let happen. The Congress will never succeed in its nefarious design."

He said in a tweet today, “The North East will never forgive the Indian National Congress for first ruining and brutalising it. Now the grand rejected party wants to cut off the North East from India, which we and our people won’t let happen. The Congress will never succeed in its nefarious design.”

The animated skit posted by the Congress party included Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi in a conversation, and a map of India was seen on a wall. However, it was clear that the eastern boundary of India ends with West Bengal on the map, and the northeastern region is completely missing.