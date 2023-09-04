As many as four people died and five more were critically injured after a lift of an under-construction building came crashing down to the ground in Greater Noida on Friday morning.

The lift collapsed at around 8.30 am at a construction site of Greater Noida-based Amrapali Builders in Gaur City. Reportedly it was a service lift for the under-construction Amrapali Dream Valley Phase 2, which had a free fall from the 14th floor.

“The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height,” Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said. A total of 12 people were in the lift.

“Four people have died and five more are said to be in critical condition at a city hospital,” Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Greater Noida, told ANI. The DM informed further that an investigation was underway into the incident.

“A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured,” the DM added.

Further details of the incident are awaited.