Ahmedabad Police have busted an illegal weapons racket in Gujarat. Six individuals caught in possession of a huge amount of cash and a cache of weapons and ammunition were taken into custody by the Zone 7 Local Crime Branch (LCB) on 7 September. Nine pistols, a revolver, 61 rounds, and three magazines were seized by the police.

Shahnawaz Sheikh, Samir Pathan, Faran Khan Pathan, Uzer Khan Pathan, Zaid Khan Pathan and Shah Rukh Khan Pathan have been apprehended whereas a search effort is in progress to nab another perpetrator named Aftab who has eluded capture. The day-long operation took place on 6 September.

Police informed, “A total of 6 persons were arrested from Wasana and Jamalpur area of ​​Ahmedabad city and 9 pistols and 1 revolver worth Rs 2,50,000 and 61 live cartridges worth Rs 6100 and 3 empty magazines worth Rs 1500 were seized from them. 2 Mobile phone keys worth Rs 8000 were found and cash worth Rs 2,65,600 was seized.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S.D. Patel detailed the course of the procedure. He stated that after cops received a tip from Tarun Duggal of Zone-7 Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI), Ramanina, in command of the LCB squad alerted his team about a man with a pistol-like object and numerous other objects. He was standing on Vijay Sales Road in front of Vasana Rajyash Complex opposite Juhapura. They confronted the man after acting on this knowledge.

They searched him, discovered his name, and found a pistol of local manufacture with three live rounds. He was identified as Vatva resident Shahnawaz Sheikh. The police inquired further and uncovered that he acquired the weapon from Samir Rashid Khan Pathan who lived in Farjanaba’s home in the same neighbourhood.

Later, it turned out that the weapon retrieved from Shahnawaz Sheikh was worth between Rs. 25,000 and Rs 50,000 while the other nine firearms were obtained from Aftab in Madhya Pradesh. He is a native of Khargone district in the state. Samir Pathan was in charge of transporting these weapons.

Five of the firearms were located at Faran Khan Pathan’s place which came to light during his probe. Both Zaid Khan Pathan and Uzer Khan Pathan had four other weapons in their possession. Shahrukh Khan Pathan was given a gun by Zaid Khan in Jamalpur.

An official proclaimed, “Arrested accused Samir Pathan is a native of Khargone and was currently living in a rented accommodation in Vatva area here. The other accused stay in Jamalpur and Vatva areas.”

He further added, “One country-made pistol and three cartridges were recovered from his possession. Shahnawaz Sheikh told police he had bought it from Samir Pathan a few months back. He, after being held from his rented home, said he had bought 10 country-made firearms from Aftab.”

The press release conveyed that Shahanawaz Sheikh purchased one pistol and three cartridges. Faran Khan Pathan of Jamalpur was sold nine other weapons, including a revolver and 58 live rounds. It read, “Later during the day, police arrested Faran Khan Pathan and three others who had purchased these illegal arms and ammunition from him. An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Aftab and these six persons under the Arms Act.”

These weapons were reportedly transported on buses while being covered by food. Whether these firearms were meant to be sold or intended to be used to carry out terrorist activity at the Janmashtami festival is being investigated by the authorities.

The investigation is concentrated on determining the reason for bringing the weapons into the city. Following a prior weapon seizure in Ahmedabad, this occurrence prompted authorities to look into the motivations of individuals who were arrested. The offenders are booked under the Arms Act at Vasana Police Station.