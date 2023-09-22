The Guwahati police carried out an operation to dismantle the Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket that was prevalent in the city on the evening of 20 September. A FICN racket was unearthed by a police team from the Jorabat outpost under the Basistha police station in Guwahati which resulted in the arrest of three individuals.

They were identified as 32-year-old Abdul Kadir of Gohaindoloni Village and 35-year-old Samiruddin of Ahmedpur Village, both of whom are residents of the Bihpuria Police Station in the North Lakhimpur district. Cops apprehended Robi Ali, a native of Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro) during a separate operation.

Two raids were conducted which resulted in the successful seizure of Rs 3.33 lakhs along with 5 mobile phones, 1 ream of paper and burnt remains of FICN. The currency notes were in denominations of Rs 500. The action transpired at 14 Mile and Moroktola near the boundary between Assam and Meghalaya.

5 mobile phones, 1 ream of paper & burnt remains of FICN were also seized.



The perpetrators were reportedly involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit money. FICN worth Rs 10 lakhs were confiscated by Assam Police in Guwahati earlier on 29 August as part of a successful strike against the illegal activity. Two smugglers were also captured.

The infamous FICN smugglers Sariful Islam and Sajjadul Islam were caught and false notes worth 10 lakhs in 500 Rupee denominations were retrieved during an operation orchestrated on the morning of 29 August by the Garchuk Police Station along with a Special Operations Group.

The Lakhimpur district in North Assam which has been characterized as the center of FICN and fake gold manufacturing and smuggling was the home of both of the arrested FICN traffickers.