A shocking incident of illicit liaisons with an even more alarming end has come to light in Gujarat. In Bhuj, a 17-year-old girl along with her boyfriend ended the life of her own mother. Both females were having an affair with the same person and the victim didn’t approve of her daughter’s relationship with him.

Hence, the accused devised a scheme to remove her from the way. She and her lover killed the woman with the help of a friend and buried her body on the beach by the sea in Kutch. The Mundra Marine police have arrested her as well as her 37-year-old lover Yogesh Jotiyana and his 35-year-old friend Naran Jogi. All are residents of Madhapar village close to Bhuj.

Lakshmi wedded Jeetendra Bhatt seven years ago and this was her second marriage. Her only daughter from the first marriage came to live with them in Madhapar. Things started to take a turn for the worse when Lakshmi fell in love with Yogesh Jotiyana who was a painter by profession, six months ago. This led to major fights between the husband and wife when he learnt about the affair. The perpetrator had begun to visit their house in his absence.

Meanwhile, the teen started accompanying him to painting jobs and the two grew a liking for each other. Lakshmi Bhatt found out about the development which resulted in bitter altercations with her daughter.

The discovery of the crime

Police found the decomposed body of a woman at an isolated spot near the seashore close to Hamirmora village, some 55 km from Madhapar on 13 July. The forensic postmortem did not produce any clues about her identity or the reason behind the death and no missing report had been filed in any police station either. They were only confident that it was a murder.

Authorities commenced the probe and printed leaflets with a description of the deceased which were distributed in Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses, private passenger cars, villages and other public locations. People were asked to notify them immediately if they learned anything.

An officer stated, “The place where the body was found was completely isolated. Very few people like local fishermen or cattle breeders who are familiar with the area’s geography come here. Therefore, there was a strong possibility of involvement of some local person.”

Police then enlisted a few residents of adjacent villages as informants after they gained their trust and found out whether any strangers had lately visited the village or the coastline. They were also informed by several locals that four individuals came to Hamirmora around a month and a half prior in order to attend a social event. They obtained the function’s date and obtained that day’s call detail records.

The police also uncovered that Yogesh Jotiyana’s home was close to the crime scene. He was nabbed by police after they acquired his address and questioned him, during which he admitted to the murder. The three culprits planned to kill Lakshmi Bhatt by bringing her to the social gathering, according to the investigation.

They arrived in Hamirmora on 13 July and, as intended, spent the day at the beach where Yogesh Jotiyana struck the victim repeatedly with a blunt object. The accused buried her body in a remote location after she passed away before departing.