Canada: Opposition Conservative party expresses outrage at Khalistani terrorist’s murder, bats for new law while blaming India

Earlier on September 19, Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre offered condolences to the family of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Tim S Uppal (left), Pierre Poilievre (centre) and Jasraj Singh Hallan (right)
Days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Opposition Conservative Party has also expressed outrage over the murder of the Khalistani terrorist.

On Monday (September 25), Tim S Uppal, the Deputy leader of the Conservative Party, said, “Let me begin by offering my sincere condolences to Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjer’s family. I also did so in person with his son after his assassination. An assassination of a Canadian on Canadian soil in the parking lot of a Gurdwara.”

While speaking at the House of Commons, he remarked, “At that time in June and now, we call on the RCMP for a full investigation. We call on the Indian government to act with utmost transparency in this investigation because these allegations are an outrageous affront to Canada’s sovereignty.”

“Canadians must be kept safe from extrajudicial killings of all kinds, most of all from foreign governments. Canadians must be protected on Canadian soil,” he lent credence to the unfounded allegations of Justin Trudeau.

“It is for this reason that Conservatives brought forward a Foreign Agent Registry bill S-237 in November of 2021, which continues to be blocked by this Liberal-NDP government. If this Bill was passed when Conservatives proposed it, foreign agents working to intimidate, influence or even assassinate a Canadian citizen could have been stopped,” Tim S Uppal was heard saying.

“We must work together to protect Canadians from foreign interference and to ensure Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjer’s killers are brought to justice,” he further added.

Another Conservative party leader Jasraj Singh Hallan said, “I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family of Bhair Hardeep Singh Nijjar on their loss due to the courageous assassination. In June, Conservatives called on the RCMP to conduct a full investigation into this murder reiterated in strongest terms by the Conservative leader just last week.”

“Canadians must be safe from extra judicial killings of all kinds, most of all from foreign governments. We call on the Indian government to act with full transparency in the investigation of this murder so the truth comes out,” he added.

“Conservatives brought forward a foreign agent registry bill S-237, nearly two years ago, and is still being blocked by the NDP Liberal Coalition. Only conservatives brought forward any meaningful action on foreign interference,” the MP from Calgary Forest Lawn stated.

While calling for the implementation of the Bill, the Conservative party leader emphasised, “This registry would have exposed foreign agents operating in Canada on behalf of foreign governments. NDP-Liberals need to stop and take meaningful action. Join us and pass this bill immediately so that Canadians and sangat can feel safe. Those who assassinated Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar must be exposed and brought to justice.”

Earlier on September 19, Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre had also offered condolences to the family of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“If these allegations are true, they represent an outrageous affront to Canada’s sovereignty…Our citizens must be safe from extrajudicial killings of all kinds, most of all from foreign governments. Canadians deserve to be protected on Canadian soil.”

“We call on the Indian government to act with utmost transparency as authorities investigate this murder…We are all Canadians.This is our country. We must be united for our home and each other.”

Canada and the Khalistani problem

It has now become increasingly clear that all mainstream political parties in Canada, including Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party, the Conservative Party and Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party (NDP) have been pandering to the Khalistani extremists.

When Justin Trudeau made unfounded allegations against the Indian government to appease his Khalistani vote bank, all political parties (despite their ideological differences) threw their weight behind him.

Attempts are underway to legitimise the accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against the Indian government. It must be mentioned that the Canadian government has so far not provided any specific proof, which could remotely point fingers at India’s role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In fact, British Columbia Premier David Eby has gone on record to say that briefings provided to him by CSIS (Canadian Intelligence Agency) about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar were ‘open source’ and based on material available on the internet.

This did not stop Justin Trudeau from jeopardising bilateral relations and kicking off a diplomatic standoff by brazenly accusing the Indian government of carrying out murders on its soil.

In fact, Justin Trudeau is now facing the heat from Canadian media, which has been insisting the government to share evidence in the public domain.

Given that the Canadian government is unable to fix law and order issues at home (as witnessed in the killing of Khalistnai terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar), it is now conveniently pinning the blame on a foreign government for crimes taking place in its territory.

