On 21st September, during a debate on Chandrayaan-3’s success in the special session of Lok Sabha, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu lashed out at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his statement in Canadian Parliament accusing India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Ravneet Singh Bittu. grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh who was assassinated by Khalistanis, said that being an emotional community, efforts are being made to create division among Sikhs and break them apart. Remembering the sacrifices the Sikh community made for the country, Bittu said that Sikhs have always stood by India.

Bittu mentioned how India has taken a strong stand on its position on several matters, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Despite NATO forces providing assistance to one side (Ukraine), he highlighted how India has maintained its stance. “This has caused distress to many countries,” he said.

Lashing out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his statement in Canadian Parliament accusing India of the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Ravneet Bittu said that it has never happened that a Canadian Prime Minister has spoken against India in their Parliament. He mentioned that when Trudeau’s father was Prime Minister of Canada, he shielded the terrorists who later executed the Kanishka plane bombing in which over 300 people were killed. Nijjar was also a terrorist and the right-hand of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was involved in Beant Singh’s assassination.

Hawara is a Khalistani terrorist and one of the top leaders in Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa. He was convicted of conspiring to kill Beant Singh. Hawara is currently serving life imprisonment for the murder of the Punjab CM.

Though the investigation into the matter is underway, Trudeau decided to accuse India of the murder without evidence. Bittu pointed out that after Trudeau’s allegations, the Khalistani terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs For Justice’ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened the Hindus living in Canada. He said, “Another terrorist is Pannun, who has declared that they will not let Hindus stay in Canada. An attempt has been made to create a major divide.”

Ravneet Bittu said that the NIA list given by the Punjab Government contains the names of the ten most wanted gangsters, out of these ten, eight are living in Canada. “They are given refuge there, and they are hiding there. They are sending drugs to our Punjab and India,” he added.

Ravneet Bittu also raised the issue of Gurudwaras in foreign countries being used for anti-India activities. He said, “There are many Gurudwaras. People who follow Guru Nanak Dev Ji visit there in thousands. Most of them are under the control of people like Pannun and Nijjar. These Gurudwaras receive millions of dollars and pounds in donations. Much of the money is given to Trudeau’s party and ministers. That is why he is speaking on behalf of the half per cent of the people.”

Bittu further added that 99.5 per cent of the Sikhs living in Canada are businessmen who have millions of acres of land and they own large businesses and enterprises. He requested those Sikhs to approach Trudeau and question him for his statement. “Why am I saying this? Because Indians want to come here, Punjabis want to come here, and relatives want to go there,” Bittu added.

Ravneet Bittu further said, “That’s why all Indians should give a strong response in Canada” He further added that the orders to kill controversial Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala came from Canada. “All the killings happening in Punjab are being orchestrated by gangsters sitting in Canada,” he said.

Calling Canada CIA’s (American Intelligence) puppet, Ravneet Bittu said, “Trudeau’s recent statement will harm Canada’s image. Canada is just a puppet of the CIA.”

Ravneet’s grandfather, Punjab CM Beant Singh, was killed by Khalistanis

Ravneet Singh Bittu is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh, who was assassinated by Khalistani terrorists in 1995. At that time, Ravneet was only 20 years old. On 31st August 1995, 73-year-old Beant Singh was on his way out from his office in the secretariat in Chandigarh when he was killed in a suicide bombing. Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International was behind the killing. At that time, Ravneet Bittu and his cousin Gurkirant Kotli were on the second floor of the secretariat building. They were the first family members to see Beant Singh’s dead body at the scene.

Ravneet’s father, the late Swaranjit Singh, was one of five children of Beant Singh and Jaswant Kaur. His cousin Gurkirat Kotli, a politician, is the son of former Punjab minister Tej Parkash. Beant Singh’s daughter, Manjit Kaur, never joined politics. His other children, Sikhwant Singh and Gurkanwal Kaur, are also politicians.

Beant Singh worked extensively to end the Khalistani movement in Punjab. His murder was in retaliation for the steps he had taken to put a stop to the militancy in the state.