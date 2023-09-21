On Wednesday, September 20, Jai Bhagwan Upkar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA allegedly abused and assaulted Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) employees in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The video of the incident surfaced online with netizens criticising the AAP MLA from Bawana over his alleged misconduct. An FIR has been registered against MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar after MCD’s Assistant Sanitary Inspector Mukesh Kumar accused the AAP MLA of assaulting the on-duty MCD staffers as well as obstructing government work.

MLA is a very respected position, should not ill-treat the people..: Raja Iqbal Singh, LoP MCD, speaks to #TimesNow on reports of AAP MLA manhandling an MCD employee.@praveenskapoor has also criticized the AAP MLA for the incident.



Watch as #TimesNow viewers share their… pic.twitter.com/pm1Z6IWaGf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 21, 2023

Notably, Mukesh Kumar is the assistant sanitary inspector of ward number 28, Narela Zone, and he oversees the ward’s sanitation personnel.

A case has been registered against MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar at Shahbad Dairy police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

According to the FIR, the AAP MLA manhandled MCD staffers on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. when Mukesh Kumar and Sanitary Inspector Nanhe Ram were supervising cleaning work done by the workers in the Shahbad Dairy area in front of the JE store.

The AAP MLA arrived with several of his workers and complained loudly to Kumar that they do not clean his area and are paid despite doing no work. Kumar answered by explaining that they clean the area on a regular basis and pointed out that the MLA was causing obstruction in government work. Moreover, the MCD official assured the MLA that if the cleanliness in his area was not up to level, they would clean it again at which point MLA Upkar started hurling abuses. The Aam Aadmi Party leader then dragged Kumar by the collar towards the main market, grabbed him by the neck, and began hitting him. When Nanhe Ram stepped in, the MLA began misbehaving with him, the FIR states.

Speaking to Times Now Mukesh Kumar narrated a sequence of events that transpired on Wednesday when the AAP MLA assaulted MCD staffers. Kumar added that this is not the first time that the MLA has misbehaved with the staffers/ Moreover, he alleged that MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar demands around Rs 50,000 as monthly cut-money from the MCD staffers. Kumar, however, added that despite his repeated demands, he has never given the cut money sought by the MLA.

AAP MLA 'manhandles' MCD staffer



He (AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar) demands money from us monthly and misbehaves time and again..: Mukesh Kumar, the complainant, speaks to @prathibhatweets.



Some of the MCD employees are habitual in paying money to BJP…: @ravi4354 pic.twitter.com/DiTz59pI44 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government and the MLA in question calling AAP as “Anarchist Apradhi Party”. Poonawalla also questioned if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would sack Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

AAP = Anarchist Apradhi Party

AAP has a history of violence against journalists, bureaucrats, inciting violence & riots & now it has been caught on camera too!

AAP KA “GUNDAGARDI MODEL”



AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar beats up and drags MCD staffer by the collar in Delhi's Shahbad… pic.twitter.com/b6shGMtDZs — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 21, 2023

“AAP = Anarchist Apradhi Party. AAP has a history of violence against journalists, and bureaucrats, inciting violence & riots & now it has been caught on camera too! AAP KA “GUNDAGARDI MODEL” AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar beats up and drags an MCD staffer by the collar in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The victim has accused AAP MLA of seeking 50 thousand per month as cut money. Will Kejriwal sack him?” Poonawalla posted on X.