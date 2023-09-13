On Tuesday (12 September), the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi granted permanent citizenship to 108 Hindus who had migrated to India from neighbouring nations—Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh—after facing religious persecution in those Islamic countries.

In a special program organized by the Ahmedabad district administration, Sanghavi awarded a “Certificate of Indian Citizenship” to the 108 Hindus who migrated to India and are currently residing in Ahmedabad.

During the event, the Minister congratulated all those who received Indian citizenship and stated, “How are you all? Smile, as now you are Indian citizens.” He added that we all must work together to realise the dream of a new India.

He said, “I expect you all to be determined to participate in the development journey of the country.”

He also assured everyone that they would feel safe in Gujarat and would enjoy all the rights of a citizen, including the ability to access government benefits and schemes.

Minister Sanghavi also mentioned that a Diwali-like festive atmosphere will prevail in the 108 households in Ahmedabad who have been awarded Indian citizenship certificates today. He likened the joy of receiving Indian citizenship to that experienced when a child is born into a family.

Additionally, he emphasised that today, the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning “the world is one family,” has truly come to life.

Referring to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he stated that both leaders have made repeated efforts to grant Indian citizenship to those who have been religiously persecuted minorities and their dependents in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

He added that it is a result of those efforts that today 108 Hindus have been able to receive citizenship. He further asserted that the Central and State Governments have always been committed to integrating the displaced citizens into the mainstream of society and the Government is also determined to resolve the issues of their daily lives.

During the event, the Minister of State for Home Affairs also informed that so far more than 1149 Hindu expatriates have been granted Indian citizenship in Ahmedabad.

Afterward, he congratulated the Collector of Ahmedabad and the entire administrative team for materialising the same.

It is pertinent to note that earlier gazettes published in 2016 and 2018 empowered the Collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch-TRS districts in Gujarat to grant Indian citizenship to minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, following the procedures outlined in the Citizenship Act.