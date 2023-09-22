On Wednesday (September 20), the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) wrote a letter addressed to Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, calling for decisive action in response to a hateful video statement targeting Hindus.

The video, released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, has raised concerns. It has added to the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada, which started due to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations about India’s supposed involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In its letter, HFC wrote, “We, the Hindu community in Canada, urgently request your attention to our deep concerns regarding recent statements made by Mr. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the lawyer representing Hardeep Singh Nijjar. We implore the authorities to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness, as it directly impacts the safety and security of Canadian citizens. Our alarm has been exacerbated by the dissemination of a hateful video on social media.”

With the support of over a million Canadian Hindus, we earnestly beseech PM @JustinTrudeau and @NDP Leader @theJagmeetSingh to recognize Mr. Pannu’s threat as a hate crime. We anticipate that Canadian authorities will take decisive action to address this matter. https://t.co/EYbkcLsYzA pic.twitter.com/6tYZXXmxhZ — HinduForumCanada #HFC (@canada_hindu) September 21, 2023

The letter said, “The foundation of international relationships is predicated on a long-term strategy of mutual benefit, and it is of paramount importance that domestic considerations do not eclipse sound judgment.”

“Tensions have escalated following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement on Monday, September 18 regarding the Canadian intelligence services investigation into a potential connection between the government of India and the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada,” it further added.

Hindu Forum Canada added in its letter to the Canadian minister, “Mr Pannu has articulately expressed the beliefs held by himself and his Khalistani associates, leaving no room for ambiguity they intend to target individuals who do not subscribe to their ideology. These threats have now materialized within Canada, and it is imperative that the Canadian government does not underestimate their gravity. Both Canadian Prime Minister Mr Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Mr Jagmeet Singh have previously defended these incidents as matters of freedom of expression. We implore them to address Mr. Pannu’s threat to Indo-Canadian citizens, particularly Hindus residing in Canada.”

The HFC said in its letter, “With the support of over a million Canadian Hindus, we earnestly beseech Prime Minister Mr Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Mr Jagmeet Singh to recognise Mr Pannu’s threat as a hate crime. We anticipate that Canadian authorities will take decisive action to address this matter. Will they persist in classifying this threat as an exercise of freedom of expression, or will they acknowledge the danger that has inadvertently befallen Canadian citizens?”

Canadian Ministry of Public Safety issues statement, avoids mention of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

In response to the letter by the Hindu Forum Canada, the Canadian Ministry of Public Safety took to X to clear its stand. It posted on September 22, “There is no place in Canada for hate. The circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave Canada is offensive and hateful and is an affront to all Canadians and the values we hold dearly. Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities.”

2/2: Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. — Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) September 22, 2023

However, in its response, the Canadian Ministry of Public Safety did not clearly mention the threats issued by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu or the context in which it was sharing this post. Hindu American Foundation (HAF) brought this to their notice in an X post quoting the post by the Canadian Ministry of Public Safety.

Hindu American Foundation posted, “We appreciate this statement. But what’s missing is context. This statement is in response to the hateful video by Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s lawyer who is also responsible for the Khalistan referendum. The Khalistan movement is infused by similar anti-India & anti-Hindu rhetoric.”

We appreciate this statement. But what’s missing is context.



This statement is in response to the hateful video by #HardeepSinghNijjar’s lawyer who is also responsible for the #Khalistan referendum.



The #Khalistan movement is infused by similar anti-India & anti-Hindu… https://t.co/FRvoPYSiJJ — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) September 22, 2023

The Background of the Controversy

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is the lawyer of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In the video that emerged on Wednesday, 19th September 2023, Pannu was seen issuing threats to Hindus, asking them to depart from Canada in light of the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada following Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.

He said, “Indo-Canadian Hindus, you have repudiated the allegiance to Canada and the Canadian constitution. Your destination is India. Leave Canada, go to India.”

He further announced another ‘referendum’ although this time not to vote for Khalistan but to decide if Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is responsible for the ‘assassination’ of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He said that on October 29, a “Kill India Referendum” will take place in Vancouver and urged the Canadian Sikhs to come and vote.

Pannu is asking Canadian Hindus to leave Canada.



Hey Hatemonger @JustinTrudeau



This is on you



pic.twitter.com/KSCkRcYrwg — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) September 19, 2023

It is notable here that Khalistani terrorists in Canada have repeatedly threatened violence against Indian diplomats and endangered Indian diplomatic missions. The Indian government has raised this issue with the Canadian government multiple times.

Pannu is a Khalistani terrorist wanted by the Indian government under UAPA. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Canada and a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead in Surrey by two unidentified assailants on June 18 this year. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. The 46-year-old hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar.

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada took a turn for the worse after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, 18th September 2023, accused the Union government of being behind the fatal shooting of wanted Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India, however, rejected the allegations levelled by the Trudeau administration, terming them “absurd” and “motivated”.