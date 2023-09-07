Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHarvard University, often praised by Indian leftists and liberals, sinks to the bottom of...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Harvard University, often praised by Indian leftists and liberals, sinks to the bottom of the free speech ranking list in a recent survey: Details

Harvard Universuty, the Ivy League college based in Massachusetts, sits squarely at the bottom of the list of 248 institutions.

OpIndia Staff
Harvard University
Harvard University. Image Source: Collegeboxes
8

On Wednesday, 6th September 2023, Harvard University is now ranked the worst school for free speech in 2023. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) unveiled its annual college free speech rankings, describing the state of free speech at the Ivy League institution as “abysmal.”

Despite its esteemed reputation as an academic institution, Harvard University received a free speech ranking of 0.00 on a 100-point scale, lagging a full 11 points behind the next-lowest-ranking school. FIRE noted that this dismal score was even “generous,” as Harvard’s actual calculated score was a staggering -10.69.

Image source: FIRE

Describing the ever-degrading performance of Harvard University, FIRE said, “In 2020, Harvard ranked 46 out of 55 schools. In 2021, it ranked 130 out of 154 schools. Last year, it ranked 170 out of 203 schools. This year, Harvard completed its downward spiral in dramatic fashion, coming in dead last out of 254 schools with the worst score ever: 0.00 out of a possible 100.00. This earns it the notorious distinction of being the only school ranked this year with an ‘Abysmal’ speech climate.”

It added, “What’s more, granting Harvard a score of 0.00 is generous. Its actual score is -10.69, more than six standard deviations below the average and more than two standard deviations below the second-to-last school in the rankings, its Ivy League counterpart, the University of Pennsylvania.”

The scoring process takes into account various factors, such as the strength of the institution‘s free speech policies, the number of incidents involving professors, students, and guest speakers facing repercussions for their expressions, and any proactive actions by the university’s administrators to defend the free speech rights of individuals under threat.

Harvard’s score suffered due to the fact that nine professors and researchers at the institution encountered demands for punitive measures or dismissals stemming from their verbal or written expressions. Notably, seven out of these nine individuals were indeed subjected to professional disciplinary actions.

Sean Stevens, director of polling and analytics at FIRE said, “I’m not totally surprised. We’ve done these rankings for years now, and Harvard University is consistently near the bottom. I thought it would be pretty much impossible for a school to fall below zero, but they’ve had so many scholar sanctions”

The rankings additionally consider student opinions on free speech, as determined by polling conducted by FIRE in collaboration with the research firm College Pulse. Even though over 100 Harvard University professors united to establish a Council on Academic Freedom in support of open discourse on campus earlier this year, the institution still received its lowest ranking.

Following Harvard University, the second-worst institution on the list was the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with the University of South Carolina in Columbia, Georgetown University in DC, and Fordham University in the Bronx and Manhattan also ranked poorly in terms of freedom of speech.

Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan, secured the top spot as the number one institution for free speech, achieving a score of 78.01 out of a possible 100 points. Auburn University, the University of New Hampshire, Oregon State University, and Florida State University comprised the remaining four institutions in the top five for free speech.

For years, Harvard University enjoyed an esteemed reputation in India, particularly among left-leaning and liberal circles. Harvard-educated professors, economists, and intellectuals were highly respected, often assuming prominent roles in government, administration, and institutions like the Reserve Bank of India. This admiration stemmed from an era when the university’s intellectual clout was embraced by those who subsequently championed an agenda of growing intolerance against the Narendra Modi government in 2015.

However, Harvard’s recent ranking as the worst school for free speech has laid bare a stark contradiction. The institution’s suppression of diverse viewpoints has exposed the hypocrisy of Indian leftists and liberals who once revered it. This revelation marks a turning point, underscoring the need for a more inclusive and open discourse in both academic and societal realms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsharvard university, USA, america, Ivy leaugue, Massachusetts, freedom of speech, free speech
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Construction of the Haj house is a secular activity, not religious, do not confuse yourself,” Bombay High Court tells petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: ‘Friend’ Shifat Ansari forces Dalit girl to eat beef, gets her raped by Nadeem-Shoaib, films the act to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Private school teacher gang-raped by Saddam and Imtiaz in Jashpur, both accused associated with NSUI

OpIndia Staff -

DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria and Kosu: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai asks people to eradicate the diseases and teach the party a lesson

OpIndia Staff -

UK’s second largest city Birmingham declares bankruptcy, claims it does not have enough funds for equal pay it owes to female govt employees

OpIndia Staff -

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Paurush Gupta -

Moradabad: Muslim woman accuses ‘childhood friend’ Shoaib, his brother and two friends of raping her after spiking her drink, blackmailing her with video

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Police arrest Anandabazar Patrika journalist after report on hooch dealers in Kharagpur, BJP says

OpIndia Staff -

Rabies virus has a 100% fatality rate, and India is ‘world leader’ in Rabies deaths: Read about the dangers of stray dog problem

Rukma Rathore -

As Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ releases, Sameer Wankhede gets major relief from CAT in Rs 25 crore bribery case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,786FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com