On Monday (18 September), a Dharma Sansad was organised at Acharya Peeth Tapasvi Camp in Ayodhya where saints and sages unanimously condemned recurrent hate speeches given by DMK leaders and their allies against Sanatan Dharma. The sages also demanded an apology from Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for making hateful remarks against Sanatana Dharma and calling for its eradication.

Giving a week ultimatum, they said that they are giving Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin one week’s time to apologise. They announced that if he didn’t apologise, then all the saints and religious leaders of the country would march to Tamil Nadu and stage a protest there.

The Dharma Sansad also demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) should be imposed on all those who are making inflammatory and hateful remarks against Sanatana Dharma, comparing it with diseases and calling for its eradication including the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

They argued that either these leaders should be booked under NSA or they should be asked to apologise for making hate speeches.

The sages gathered at the Dharma Sansad also warned of gheraoing the New Parliament building and approaching the President on the issue of attack on Sanatan Dharma if these leaders don’t apologise for their remarks.

Presiding over the Dharmasansad, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said that there is a pattern to insult the people who believe in Sanatan Dharma.

He asserted that people who are holding Constitutional positions are making such unconstitutional statements.

“There are 120 crore Sanatani people in the country and they will not tolerate such comments,” he added.

He reiterated that if DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who passed indecent remarks on Sanatan Dharma, does not apologize within a week, thousands of saints and religious leaders of the country will march to Tamil Nadu and protest there.

He added that saints will work to remove such leaders from power who make hateful remarks against and call out for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

At the Dharma Sansad, the national president of Sankatmochan, Sena Sanjay Das, said that those who are criticising Sanatan Dharma do not know that Sanatan Dharma is the mother of all religions.

He added that for those leaders who are attacking Sanatan Dharma, their destruction is certain.

Das said if the indecent comments on Sanatan Dharma did not stop, the saints would meet the President and gherao the new Parliament House.

Mahant Murali Das of Shree Nirvani Ani Akhara said that people like Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja, and Swami Prasad Maurya are anti-religious and their downfall is certain.

Around hundreds of saints and religious leaders including Mahant Jagdish Das, Mahant Ramcharan Das, Sarpanch Ramkumar Das, Mahant Nandram Das, Priest Hemant Das, wrestler Rajesh Das, and Mama Das were also present in the Dharma Sansad in Ayodhya.

The Dharma Sansad comes in the wake of repeated attacks and hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma by the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Evidently, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Stalin Jr. equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Malaria and Corona and blatantly asserted that it should not be opposed rather it should be eradicated.

The DMK leader said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it,” from the dias of “Eradicate Sanatan Conference”.

Likewise, leaders from CPI(M), Congress, SP, RJD, and VCK among others also gave hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma.

In the long list of deranged Hindu haters, DMK leader A Raja argued that Sanatan Dharma should have been compared with HIV, leprosy and Udayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing it with dengue or malaria.