Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, the famous Kulhad Pizza couple from Jalandhar, have been recently mired in controversy after an alleged ‘private video’ of them went viral on Wednesday, September 20.

Today, September 22, the Kulhad Pizza owner Sehaj Arora took to Instagram to release his second video message, wherein he broke down while narrating the mental trauma he and his family have been facing due to these leaked videos. The victim wept as he begged people to stop sharing the videos on social media.

“I had a child 2 days ago. The house which should be resonating with laughter, cheers and celebrations at this time is dead siltent. My wife is young, I am having difficulty pacifying her. You people also have mothers, sisters and daughters at your home, just imagine our situation right now…. Neither can we step out of our home, nor can we do anything else. We are ruined. One person is saying shit about us, sometimes through comments, sometimes by coming live online. With folded hands, I am requesting please do not share the video, please do not make it viral.”

Sehaj added that he is taking Police assistance to resolve the issue. He further stated that he tried establishing contact with the blackmailer but it all went unanswered. “Our life has been ruined and everything we earned has been destroyed,” lamented Sehaj.

Sehaj in this video alleged that the mastermind is still on the run as the arrested girl doesn’t have such technical knowledge to make the video go viral on such a large scale.

Notably, the sex tape, which quickly went viral contained explicit content. It showed intimate moments between a couple. In the video, the man’s face was fully visible while the woman’s face was partially visible. Moreover, the woman in the video, had the same tattoo as Gurpreet Kaur. Additionally, the woman in the video was seen wearing red bangles, which are traditionally worn by ladies after their wedding, indicating that the video was taken after the couple’s wedding. In several of Kulhad Pizza couple’s earlier videos, Gurpreet Kaur is also seen wearing the traditional red ‘chooda’ bangles.

After the video started doing rounds on social media, Sehaj Arora on Thursday, September 21, broke his silence on the controversy. In his first video message shared on Instagram, the owner of Kulhad Pizza alleged that the video was fake and that AI was used to morph the visuals. He also spoke about the trauma he and his family has been going through ever since the tapes have gone viral.

Hinting at falling prey to a sextortion racket, Arora said that the video had been leaked 15 days prior, along with a blackmail message on Instagram. Instead of yielding to the blackmailer’s pressure, the couple decided to pursue justice through the legal route, following which Sehaj said that they filed an FIR at Jalandhar’s Thana Number 4.

“The viral video is completely fabricated. We received a message on Instagram 15 days ago, along with the video. The social media user asked for money, threatening the post the video on the internet. Following this, I lodged a complaint in Jalandhar’s Police Station number 4,” he said in a video shared by him.

“The police also rounded up some people in the matter. However, I became preoccupied with other tasks, and the Police were unable to take further action. Then, all of a sudden, the video went viral,” he added.

He further claimed that the blackmailers may have used AI to swap the faces in the video. Sehaj also urged people to not share the video further and delete it and also threatened legal action.

Jalandhar police makes one arrest in Kulhad Pizza leaked tape controversy

After Sehaj’s video message went viral, the Jalandhar police sprung to action and arrested a 23-year-old woman named Soniya.

Speaking about the arrest ACP Nirmal Singh said, “Kulhad Pizza filed a complaint at Jalandhar Police Station Number 4. The accusations and facts in the complaint were very serious. Taking action on the complaint, FIR number 90, dated 29/9/2023 under sections 66 E) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and 509, 384 of the IPC. We arrested a culprit in the case who is a female named Soniya.”

ACP ACP Nirmal Singh added that the arrested accused Soniya was said to be a former employee who was fired by the Kulhad Pizza couple. She probably started blackmailing the Kulhad Pizza Couple were by creating a fake Instagram profile as an act of revenge. Through the fake Instagram account, the blackmailer shared a bank account number and asked the couple to transfer Rs 20,000 to her account. She threatened the couple to leak the video on social media platforms if they did not aceded to her demands.

Notably, it was the bank account number through which the Jalandhar Police traced the woman and arrested her for leaking Kulhad Pizza Couple private tape.

Notably, at first, a 59-second video had gone viral, however, after Sehaj filed a complaint and issued a statement, three more videos surfaced on social media. These videos were 35, 10, and 13 seconds long respectively.

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur got married in 2021. The couple gained popularity for their unique style of selling Pizza in a Kulhad, or clay mug after a social media influencer visited their food stall and shared pictures online. Their innovative style of serving pizza in a earthen pot made them an overnight internet sensation. The duo has been working as social media influencers since.

The couple recently welcomed a baby boy into their lives, following which the controversy erupted.

Please note that this matter is now being investigated by the police and henceforth anyone caught sharing the leaked video may face police action. People are therefore adived to exercise caution.